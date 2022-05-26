Goodwin adjunct accused of sexually assaulting student

May 26—EAST HARTFORD — A Goodwin University adjunct professor was arrested Monday after he was accused of sexually assaulting a student on campus, police said.

Suara A. Adediran, 74, of Middletown, was arrested at the Goodwin University campus Monday night, police said.

Deputy Chief Joshua Litwin said Thursday morning that police received a complaint from an adult student at Goodwin University, alleging that Adediran assaulted the student on campus Monday afternoon.

The East Hartford police incident log for the arrest states that when police arrived, the victim provided a three-page written statement regarding the incident. Police then reviewed campus security video footage provided by Goodwin staff.

Litwin said Adediran was arrested without incident, and charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and second-degree breach of peace.

Litwin said Adediran was released on a $10,000 bond later Monday evening and has an appearance scheduled for June 17 in Manchester Superior Court.

Philip Moore, spokesperson for Goodwin University, confirmed Thursday that Adediran is an adjunct professor. It's unclear if Adediran is still teaching classes at the school.

A statement from Goodwin University reads that the school has and will continue to cooperate with police, and referred further comments to them.

— Joseph Villanova

