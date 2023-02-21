Goodwin files bill targeting domestic violence in honor of slain Austin college student

In honor of an Austin woman who, according to police, was murdered in 2021 by a man who had threatened her a week earlier, state Rep. Vikki Goodwin has filed a bill to strengthen domestic violence prevention and empower victims to seek help.

Goodwin, D-Austin, on Feb. 13 introduced House Bill 2229, named the Natalia Cox Act, which would require police officers and medical professionals to provide a written list of resources and legal options available to individuals experiencing family or dating violence, such as how to file criminal charges, obtain an emergency protective order and break a lease to move somewhere safer.

“My heart goes out to (Cox), her parents, and her family and friends, who were devastated by something that seems preventable,” Goodwin said. “We took a lot of time trying to brainstorm about ways that we could ensure other women didn't end up in the same situation.”

A week before she was slain, the 21-year-old Huston-Tillotson University student had reported to police that a man with whom she had gone on two dates had threatened her with a gun, according to a police affidavit. No arrest was made based on that report, according to KVUE.

“We know that going from threat stage to acting stage can be a very short period of time and can be lethal,” said Heather Bellino, the CEO of Texas Advocacy Project, a group of attorneys, staff members and volunteers formed in 1982 to help end dating and domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking.

Texas has an effective system in place to keep victims of domestic violence safe, but it has to start with an arrest, Bellino said. An arrest isn’t necessary to get an emergency protective order, but without an arrest, victims do not get the same protections as they navigate the justice system, she said.

“Anytime people are threatened, we need to take this seriously,” Bellino said.

The Natalia Cox Act places the Health and Human Services Department in charge of developing the written list of resources to be distributed by police and health care professionals.

“We want to make sure that women have the information that they need to keep themselves safe,” Goodwin said.

“Anything that shores up a victim's ability to access resources sooner can't be a bad thing,” Bellino said.

The Natalia Cox Act is one of several bills addressing protections for individuals in violent dating and family situations.

Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin, introduced a bill to provide inclusive shelters with trauma-informed services for families and people affected by domestic violence.

Rep. James Talarico, D-Round Rock, has proposed a bill to prevent employers from penalizing workers who experience domestic violence, sexual assault or stalking for taking time off to deal with related legal matters, such as filing a restraining order. Talarico's bill also requires employers to provide "reasonable accommodations," such as a modified schedule or job site change for employees' safety.

Rep. Victoria Neave Criado, D-Dallas, filed a bill to provide applicants for protective orders with an online hearing option.

“Virtual protective order hearings is a really big deal,” Bellino said. “A victim is much safer if they can do these hearings virtually.”

The COVID-19 pandemic showed protective order hearings could take place virtually and minimize opportunities for abusers to exert power and control over victims, Bellino said, adding that protective orders are proven to reduce violence.

“It's all about harm prevention,” Goodwin said. “I filed the Natalia Cox Act to ensure women who have been threatened, abused or assaulted know that there are resources available to them so that they can protect themselves.”

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas Legislature: Domestic violence bill honors slain Austin student