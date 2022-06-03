Goodwin hires two private equity partners in DC, California

Signage is seen outside of the legal offices of the Goodwin Procter law firm in Washington, D.C.
Chinekwu Osakwe
·1 min read

By Chinekwu Osakwe

(Reuters) - Goodwin Procter said Friday that it has hired two private equity partners for its Washington, D.C., and Santa Monica, California, offices.

Andrew Kimball joined the firm in the nation's capital from Kirkland & Ellis. Andrew Cheng, who spent more than 18 years at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, has joined in Southern California.

Cheng represents corporate borrowers, private equity sponsors and lenders for acquisition financings, royalty financings and special-situation financings, the firm said.

Kimball's practice focuses on structuring and negotiating acquisitions and divestitures, minority investments, leveraged buyouts and financial restructurings, it said.

Kimball said a number of his private equity clients are focused on health tech and healthcare-adjacent industries. He said the firm's technology and life sciences capabilities will help serve his clients' long-term goals.

Boston-founded Goodwin, an 1,800-lawyer firm, expanded its private equity practice in April when it opened an 11-attorney office in Munich.

Representatives at Gibson Dunn and Kirkland & Ellis did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday on their lawyers' departures.

