Goodwin: We must address the obvious: Guns are too easy to get

State Rep. Vikki Goodwin
The recent mass shooting in Uvalde – sadly, only the most recent of many – leaves so many of us in Texas struggling to find hope. Day after day we are confronted with horrific acts of violence. Compounding this hopelessness is the inactivity from our governor on the most obvious part of the problem: guns. In these murders, guns are the tools. Death and trauma are the results. The Texas Legislature and the governor need to pass the sensible and popular gun laws that will keep us safe.

While conversations about mental health are warranted, and school campus security should be reviewed, we cannot continue to ignore the fact that more guns on our streets makes us less safe. We have to address the obvious fact that guns are too easy to acquire. Weapons that belong on the battlefield are making it into the hands of angry people, mostly men, who believe their best option is to kill others, and often themselves.

Family and friends follow the casket of Jose Flores Jr. after a funeral service at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Wednesday, June 1, in Uvalde. Flores was killed in last week's mass shooting at an elementary school shooting.
The vast majority of Texans believe we need to have more regulations around gun sales. One basic solution is to have universal background checks. After the Midland/Odessa shooting, even Lt. Gov. Patrick stated his support for eliminating stranger-to-stranger sales. Around the same time, the Department of Public Safety provided some legislative ideas for improving the background check system, and I filed bills based on their input. My bills on universal background checks and closing loopholes were held up in committee, and never got a vote. We should pass these bills now.

We should also enact a law increasing the age for buying long guns. It doesn’t make sense that people can buy AR-15s when they are 18. I believe the age for buying guns should be at least 21, regardless the type of gun. The Legislature should also consider other ideas including requiring character references for purchasing guns, reviewing social media posts, or even requiring liability insurance on guns like we have on cars.

The federal government formerly imposed a waiting period on gun purchases. Eight states and the District of Columbia currently do so. Texas should join them. Requiring someone to wait a number of days before gaining access to a dangerous weapon is not unreasonable.

We certainly need to roll back the permitless carry bill just passed in Texas. Safety training is essential, and could provide yet another opportunity for someone to recognize red flags.

Extreme risk protective orders are another tool that would take guns out of the hands of perpetrators of domestic violence.

Gun advocates often argue that we should not create more laws because criminals are not going to follow them. But in nearly all other matters we as a society believe there should be rules to follow. Abandoning this principle is reckless and irresponsible.

The  governor has deflected from calling a special session in favor of holding some hearings. Nineteen innocent children and two beloved teachers just died. We can’t let the governor, lieutenant and speaker of the house off the hook. They have the ability to save lives, and we must hold them accountable.

I have made the issue of gun safety a priority ever since my own dad was shot and killed with a rifle in our home in Dallas in 1990. Being the survivor of gun violence means each time a new act of gun violence happens, I relive my own trauma all over again. With the number of gun violence survivors only increasing, we are all asking ourselves, "When will enough be enough?" State leaders need to answer, "Now."

Rep. Goodwin, D-Austin, represents Texas House District 47 in Travis County. 

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Rep. Goodwin: We have to address the obvious: Guns are too easy to get

