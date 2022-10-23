A Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN) insider increased their holdings by 5.2% last year

Insiders were net buyers of Goodwin PLC's (LON:GDWN ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Goodwin

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive Director Bernard Rafe Goodwin bought UK£99k worth of shares at a price of UK£34.77 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£31.65). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Bernard Rafe Goodwin was the only individual insider to buy during the last year. We note that Bernard Rafe Goodwin was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Goodwin Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Goodwin insiders own 13% of the company, worth about UK£31m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Goodwin Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Goodwin insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Goodwin and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Goodwin and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

