Do Goodwin's (LON:GDWN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Goodwin (LON:GDWN). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Goodwin with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Goodwin Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Over the last three years, Goodwin has grown EPS by 10% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While we note Goodwin achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 20% to UK£165m. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Goodwin is no giant, with a market capitalisation of UK£246m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Goodwin Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Goodwin shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they hold UK£29m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. As a percentage, this totals to 12% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

Does Goodwin Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for Goodwin is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Goodwin , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

