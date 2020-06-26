Goodyear to Acquire Lordstown's All-Electric Truck Endurance

The Goodyear Tire Rubber Company GT and Lordstown Motors will collaborate for tires and services, in addition to future tire intelligence opportunities.

Under the deal, Goodyear plans to procure new Endurance trucks, the all-electric pickup truck from Lordstown, in order to incorporate into its own servicing fleet, acknowledging the sustainable footprint of all-electric vehicles (EV).

The launch coincides with Lordstown's unveiling of their first all-electric pickup truck, the Endurance, on Thursday, featuring Goodyear.

Goodyear aims to be the tire maker of choice for EV suppliers, and the latest alliance with Lordstown reflects an ideal relationship with shared Ohio origins and mutual innovation, performance and sustainability values.

Lordstown has redesigned the former General Motors factory near Ohio to start producing the first vehicles by late 2020. Reportedly, Lordstown has already obtained advance orders for fleet purchases of the Endurancetrucks, and plans to manufacture 20,000 of the pickups during the first year of production.

Meanwhile, the firm rolled out AndGo and Goodyear Ventures this January. While the new capital venture fund — Goodyear Ventures — intends to advance future mobility solutions over the next decade with a targeted investment of $100 million, AndGo is designed to be a seamless vehicle-servicing platform that integrates predictive software with a trusted service network.

Moreover, Goodyear regularly rolls out innovative products and services to boost its sales and remain competitive in the market. The company is working on an intelligent tire prototype that will facilitate fleet operators to enable real-time communicate via a mobile application. Goodyear has successfully launched the Roll retail pilot and continues to expand the Mobile Tire Shop network. It recently launched its latest pilot program in collaboration with Redspher, a transport and logistics group operating in Europe.

