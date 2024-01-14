Goodyear Blimp seen cruising over the Victor Valley

After spending nearly a week over Las Vegas, the Goodyear Blimp was seen cruising above the Victor Valley on its way home to Los Angeles County.

After spending nearly a week in Las Vegas, the Goodyear Blimp was seen cruising above the Victor Valley on its way home to Los Angeles County.

Many residents snapped photos of the slow-moving airship, which was seen flying over Apple Valley and Victorville on Saturday afternoon.

The usual cruising speed for the Goodyear Blimp is 35 mph in zero wind conditions. All-out top speed is 50 mph, and 73 mph for the newer model. It also flies about 1,500 feet above the ground, the company said.

“I was standing outside and saw it flying over our house in Victorville,” April Shelton told the Daily Press. “It was so cool to see it so clearly. They’re usually so high that you can’t read what’s on them.”

After spending nearly a week in Las Vegas, the Goodyear Blimp was seen cruising above the Victor Valley on its way home to Los Angeles County.

Larry Phillip said he used the airship flyover to teach his kids about “blimps, the Zeppelin and Goodyear.”

“My kids were in the backyard when they yelled at me to come outside to look at the balloon,” said Phillip, 35, of Apple Valley. “They’ve never seen a blimp before so I had to explain it to them.”

Goodyear Blimp officials stated they were in Las Vegas as they exhibited, for the first time, at the Consumer Electronic Show, which ended Friday.

“We're proud to be here showcasing the latest tire technology on the global stage for innovation,” Goodyear officials stated on the social media platform X.

That’s a wrap on #CES2024! Thank you Las Vegas and everyone who joined to make this an unforgettable week. pic.twitter.com/ZUbSPjLaCa — Goodyear Blimp (@GoodyearBlimp) January 13, 2024

After leaving Las Vegas, the airship traveled toward Southern California, flying over the Barstow area and the Victor Valley on its way to the Goodyear Blimp Base Airport in Carson.

Over the years, the Goodyear Blimp has made several appearances over the High Desert, including flights in 2019 and 2015.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Goodyear Blimp seen cruising over the Victor Valley