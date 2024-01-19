Goodyear to get a low-cost WinCo grocery store

WinCo is coming to Goodyear, the city announced on Wednesday.

WinCo Foods is an employee-owned grocery chain based in Boise and is known for its low prices. It already has quite the presence the Valley, with stores in Phoenix, Gilbert and Glendale.

The project has been in the works for several years as the first phase of development of Pebble Creek Marketplace, which is located at the northwest corner of Pebble Creek Parkway and Interstate 10. Other tenants include Panera Bread and Potato Barn.

The city is one of the fastest growing in the country and has no shortage of new development, with its population jumping from 95,000 in 2020 to nearly 112,000 in 2024, according to the city. Grocery stores are particularly in demand, with WinCo being one of the most requested in recent years. Residents have also campaigned for a Trader Joe's.

The location is set to break ground in the coming months and is expected to open late this year.

