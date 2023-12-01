Goodyear man avoids felony charges in fatal cyclist crash; case referred to municipal court

A case involving a fatal crash that left two cyclists dead and 19 others injured was referred to the Goodyear Prosecution Office Thursday after the Maricopa County Attorney's Office determined there wasn't enough evidence to pursue a felony conviction.

On Feb. 23, 26-year-old Pedro Quintana-Lujan was arrested after his Ford F-250 collided with a group of cyclists who were traveling on South Cotton Lane, near the Gila River, in Goodyear.

The collision left two fatal victims: 61-year-old Karen Malisa of Goodyear, who was pronounced dead at the scene, and 65-year-old David Kero, who was visiting from Michigan and died at the hospital. The collision left 17 others with injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening.

Quintana-Lujan was booked on two counts of manslaughter, three counts of aggravated assault, 18 counts of endangerment and two counts of causing serious injury or death by a moving violation.

Days after his arrest, the County Attorney's Office sent the case back to Goodyear police for review. Rachel Mitchell said in a statement at the time that police needed "time to complete their investigation."

Back under the County Attorney's Office review, the office concluded that the evidence presented was not enough to pursue a felony conviction. Mitchell announced this result and her decision to refer the case in a statement released Thursday.

"The crash Quintana-Lujan caused was horrific," Mitchell said. "He took away lives and left so many more people badly injured and deeply traumatized... Yet, I am not willing to let this drop. I made the decision to refer the case to the Goodyear City Prosecutor so they may evaluate the case and make their own charging decisions.”

The County Attorney's Office concluded Quintana-Lujan was not speeding, did not have alcohol in his system and did was not driving while distracted at the time of the crash.

The Goodyear Police Department expressed disappointment with the decision in a Thursday evening statement.

"We remain confident in our thorough investigation, and we believe the evidence, facts and circumstances meet the statutory elements for multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses... The Goodyear Police Department remains dedicated to this case and the individuals impacted," the statement read.

Original court documents in February state Quintana-Lujan told police that his steering was locked when his vehicle began drifting to the right and into the cyclists. He regained control over the vehicle after the crash and remained at the scene until first responders arrived.

He did have a small amount of THC in his system, but Arizona does not have a standard set for proving impairment by THC. The February court documents state Quintana-Lujan told police he had smoked marijuana with his wife the prior evening, roughly 11 hours before the incident.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Goodyear man avoids felony charges in fatal cyclist crash