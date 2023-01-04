Goodyear police arrested a man accused of exposing himself in the drive-thru of the Bikini Beans Coffee near McDowell Road and Pebble Creek Parkway.

The man, later identified as Raul Mena, 24, was booked into Maricopa County Jail on Tuesday for suspicion of indecent exposure.

On Dec. 27, a 21-year-old woman took Mena's order at the coffee shop and as she was walking away he got her attention and gave her a $20 bill. When she reached to grab the bill, she saw he was exposing himself in the car, according to a probable cause statement.

The woman went inside the shop and told two of her co-workers who walked to where Mena was waiting for his order. Her co-workers saw he was exposed while in his car, the statement says. When Mena received his drink, he left the parking lot.

Officers obtained surveillance footage and identified Mena as the owner of the car. The woman who worked at the coffee shop identified him as the man who exposed himself in the car, according to the statement.

Mena has been charged on suspicion of multiple offenses of sexual conduct, including offenses involving minors, and is on lifetime probation, court documents say.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Goodyear police arrest man accused of exposing himself at coffee shop