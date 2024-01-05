Goodyear police arrest man suspected of crashing 2 stolen vehicles, killing woman

Goodyear police arrested a man suspected of shoplifting from a store before fleeing in a stolen vehicle and crashing into another while under the influence of drugs, leaving a woman dead on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the area of North Pebble Creek Parkway and West McDowell Road where police say 47-year-old Shondale Kyles fled after shoplifting from a TJ Maxx with his wife, according to court documents. A witness reported the fleeing vehicle's license plate, which matched that of a stolen vehicle.

Police say an officer later found Kyles driving the vehicle east on Indian School Road near West Wigwam Boulevard and North Bullard Avenue where he sped through a red light. Police estimated he was driving around 70 mph in a 45 mph residential zone.

Kyles ran another red light near Litchfield and Indian School roads where he struck another vehicle and rolled over multiple times, police said.

His wife was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled over multiple times, and she was pronounced dead at a hospital, arrest records stated.

Police said Kyles fled from the vehicle on foot toward a Walgreens before stealing another vehicle. Officers attempted to ram the stolen vehicle to no avail, and he escaped onto Canal Road before exiting back on Litchfield, where his erratic driving resulted in another crash.

The vehicle was disabled and officers were able to subdue Kyles without further incident. Officers arrested Kyles and took him to the hospital, where they executed a search warrant to obtain a sample of his blood because they suspected he was driving under the influence.

The blood test yielded a positive result for methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana, police said.

When questioned after being read his Miranda rights, police said Kyles admitted to going to TJ Maxx to shoplift and sell the items for drugs and money, as well as admitting that he didn't stop when he saw the police flashing their red and blue lights behind him.

Police also said he admitted to driving the first stolen vehicle, which he paid for using money and drugs and admitted to stealing another vehicle after the initial collision.

Court documents say Kyles showed little remorse when being informed that his passenger had died in the first crash. He stated that he is homeless and has been addicted to drugs since an early age and has no local ties to the community.

Kyles was booked on numerous felony charges, including manslaughter, endangerment, theft of means of transportation and DUI.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man crashes two stolen vehicles while under the influence, killing one