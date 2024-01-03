Goodyear police arrest man suspected of crashing 2 stolen vehicles, killing woman

Goodyear police arrested a man suspected of shoplifting from a store before fleeing in a stolen vehicle and crashing into another, which left a woman dead on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the area of North Pebble Creek Parkway and West McDowell Road where police say 47-year-old Shondale Kyles fled. A witness reported the fleeing vehicle's license plate, which matched that of a stolen vehicle.

Police say an officer later found Kyles driving the vehicle east on Indian School Road near West Wigwam Boulevard and North Bullard Avenue where he sped through a red light.

Kyles ran another red light near Litchfield and Indian School roads where he struck another vehicle and rolled over multiple times, police said.

A woman, who police say was also a suspect and was with Kyles, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police said Kyles fled from the vehicle on foot before stealing another vehicle and causing another crash.

Officers arrested Kyles and took him to a hospital before booking him into jail on numerous felony charges that include manslaughter, endangerment, theft of means of transportation and DUI.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man suspected of crashing 2 stolen vehicles, killing woman in Goodyear