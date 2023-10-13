Goodyear police arrest suspect in fatal shooting

Goodyear police arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting another during an argument on Wednesday evening.

Authorities said 20-year-old Amarei Hunter shot and killed 53-year-old Robert Marshall near 155th and Meade lanes at around 7 p.m.

Marshall was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Hunter was booked into jail without incident on one count of second-degree murder.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Goodyear police arrest suspect in Oct. 11 shooting death