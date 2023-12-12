Goodyear police re-arrest suspect tied to deadly road rage incident at QuikTrip

Goodyear police arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of 44-year-old Eric Manson after a road rage shooting incident earlier this month.

On Dec. 2, Goodyear police responded to a shooting at the QuikTrip off Interstate 10 at Dysart Road where they found Manson suffering from a gunshot wound. Manson was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police at the scene took 23-year-old Rael Croft, a Tolleson resident, into custody as a suspect, but he was later released, according to Goodyear police spokesperson Lisa Berry.

Detectives who assumed the investigation continued to look into Croft as a suspect, eventually finding evidence to arrest Croft.

On Monday, Goodyear police arrested Croft for the death of Manson and booked him into jail on a first-degree-murder charge.

Berry said details regarding the road rage incident were still part of an active police investigation.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Goodyear police re-arrest Rael Croft in Eric Manson road rage shooting