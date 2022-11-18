Goodyear police fatally shoot man reported to have stabbed himself

Goodyear police shot and killed a man they say was armed with a knife after receiving reports that the man had stabbed himself on Saturday.

Sgt. Tommy Hale, a spokesperson for the Surprise Police Department — which is investigating the shooting — said Goodyear officers responded to a home near Golf Club and Desert Sage drives where they saw a puddle of blood.

The officers entered the home where they encountered 26-year-old Adam Romero in the backyard holding a knife. The officers ordered Romero to drop the knife and one shot Romero after he walked toward officers while holding the knife, police said.

Officers rendered first aid to Romero before he was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. No officers were injured.

Hale said the Surprise Police Department is leading the investigation as a member of the West Valley Investigative Response Team, which assigns police shooting investigations to agencies uninvolved in the shooting.

