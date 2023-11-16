Goodyear police officers fatally shoot Tinse Peterson, authorities say

An armed man suspected of panhandling was shot dead Wednesday evening in a shootout with police in Goodyear, according to authorities handling the case.

Just before 5 p.m., Goodyear police responded to a call about a panhandler on West McDowell Road near North Dysart Road, according to a news release from Glendale police, which was investigating the incident.

The suspected panhandler, later identified as Tinse Peterson, 23, lifted his shirt to show officers a handgun in his waistband and walked away eastbound on McDowell, the release stated.

Peterson, while just east of Dysart, became agitated and defensive with officers, officials said. Peterson began reaching for his back and was ordered by officers not to do so. "Less lethal weapons were deployed" to try and stop Peterson, the news release stated.

Goodyear police officers exchanged gunfire with Peterson, who was shot. He was given medical aid and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Glendale police news release.

No officers were injured during the incident, officials said.

Two Goodyear police officers were involved in the shooting, according to Glendale police spokeswoman Officer Gina Winn.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Goodyear officers fatally shoot armed man, authorities say