Goodyear police provide update after shooting in Avondale
Goodyear police say one person is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Avondale.
Goodyear police say one person is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Avondale.
DeJean could be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft if he declares.
Looking to make room for a pickup on your fantasy basketball team? Consider cutting one or more of these players.
The former USWNT star will begin retirement by rehabbing a major injury.
The injury is a blow for a struggling Warriors offense that hasn't seen a player other than Curry score 20 points in a game this season.
Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey is listed as doubtful for the Ravens. Top Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson is expected to play with a hyperextended knee.
The Yahoo Fantasy Football trade deadline is fast approaching. Sal Vetri reveals four players to deal and six to acquire.
"Most people think of my mom as the little lady who played with puppets. She was so much more than that," Shari Lewis's daughter Mallory Lewis says.
The Ravens' problems were fixable in the first place, and now arguably their chief competition has suffered a major blow. Plus, what happened to the Bills Monday wasn't Dorsey's fault, and it's time to find out how good Seattle is.
2025 Toyota Crown Signia brings SUV practicality to the flagship nameplate, but not the top powertrain.
It's time to start shopping.
It's great for everyone who loves a strategy game that will (lovingly) tear your whole family apart.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season!
Is it time to sell high on one of the NBA's biggest offensive stars? Or is it the perfect time to buy low in fantasy?
Vander Esch has dealt with several neck injuries during his six seasons in the. NFL.
Renee Miller delves into how much we should see young players stand out before inserting them into fantasy football lineups.
Two of the NBA’s rising young stars will meet in the regular season for the first time Tuesday night.
Shop the most incredible deals of the year at Amazon, Walmart and all the other usual suspects.
Zay Jones has missed the Jaguars’ last four games while dealing with a lingering knee injury.
The new mom opens up about her experience with fertility treatments and why being a new mom has her feeling like she's "back in college."
Jordan Hicks underwent a procedure on Sunday night after the win, and remained in the hospital on Monday.