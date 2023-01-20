Police

A man died after being shot at by Goodyear and Buckeye police in Goodyear on Thursday afternoon.

Lisa Berry, a department spokesperson for Goodyear police, said officers were searching for a man suspected of an armed robbery that occurred on Sunday and confronted him near 75th Avenue and Broadway Road with Buckeye police's SWAT team assisting.

Berry said law enforcement used "less than lethal" means to incapacitate him but those efforts were ineffective. The man fled west in a vehicle to 75th and Southern avenues and police surrounded the vehicle.

"Unfortunately, it escalated to a lethal confrontation," Berry said. "The suspect was shot by police."

Both Goodyear and Buckeye officers fired at the man, who was declared dead at the scene, Berry said. No officers were harmed.

Officers recovered a handgun near the man, Berry said.

Berry said the Glendale Police Department is investigating the shooting and additional details will come from it.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Goodyear police shooting leaves 1 dead