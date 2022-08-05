Goodyear reports strongest 2nd quarter in a decade

Goodyear reported a significantly stronger second quarter compared to a year ago, thanks in part because of its purchase last year of fellow Ohio tire maker Cooper Tire.

The Akron tire maker on Friday said it had the highest second quarter and first half sales in a decade. Besides the Cooper merger, Goodyear said it benefited from being able to get higher prices for its tires as well as by increasing original equipment and replacement tire sales.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber company had net income of $166 million, or 58 cents per share, on revenue of $5.2 billion for the quarter ending June 30. That compares to net income of $67 million, or 27 cents per share, on revenue of nearly $4 billion a year ago.

Adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2022 were 46 cents per share, up from 32 cents per share a year ago.

Goodyear shares were up in early trading on Friday. Shares rose 58 cents, or 4.6%, to $13.15 as of 12:54 p.m. Over the past 52 weeks, shares have ranged from a low of $10.33 to a high of $24.89.

Earnings grew despite headwinds

"Our second quarter and first half sales were the highest in a decade, reflecting the recent addition of Cooper Tire, the benefit of strong pricing actions across many of our key markets, and volume growth," Richard J. Kramer, chairman, chief executive officer and president, said in a news release. "With the increase in our top line, we continued to grow earnings despite elevated inflation and COVID-related disruptions in China."

Being able to price tires at higher levels helped Goodyear manage higher raw material costs and other inflationary pressures, executives said. Revenue per tire was up 14% from a year ago, Kramer and Darren Wells, chief financial officer, told industry analysts.

Kramer said Goodyear is positioning itself to deal with growing electric vehicle sales and other changes in the industry, including continuing to develop smart tire technologies. The company is strong operationally, financially, and strategically, he said.

Goodyear said tire unit volumes totaled 45.6 million in the quarter, up 21% from a year ago.

Job cuts coming

Goodyear also said it approved a plan as part of its Cooper Tire integration that will result in about 490 job reductions. The company said it will be reducing duplicated global administrative jobs and closing redundant Cooper Tire warehouses.

Goodyear's first half sales were $10.1 billion, up 35% from the same period in 2021.

Tire unit volumes for the first six months of 2022 totaled 90.6 million, up 25% from 2021.

Goodyear purchased Cooper Tire a year ago for $2.8 billion.

