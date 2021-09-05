Can The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Improve Its Returns?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Many investors are still learning about the various metrics that can be useful when analysing a stock. This article is for those who would like to learn about Return On Equity (ROE). By way of learning-by-doing, we'll look at ROE to gain a better understanding of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

See our latest analysis for Goodyear Tire & Rubber

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Goodyear Tire & Rubber is:

3.6% = US$159m ÷ US$4.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.04 in profit.

Does Goodyear Tire & Rubber Have A Good ROE?

Arguably the easiest way to assess company's ROE is to compare it with the average in its industry. However, this method is only useful as a rough check, because companies do differ quite a bit within the same industry classification. As is clear from the image below, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a lower ROE than the average (14%) in the Auto Components industry.

roe
roe

Unfortunately, that's sub-optimal. Although, we think that a lower ROE could still mean that a company has the opportunity to better its returns with the use of leverage, provided its existing debt levels are low. A company with high debt levels and low ROE is a combination we like to avoid given the risk involved. Our risks dashboard should have the 4 risks we have identified for Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Why You Should Consider Debt When Looking At ROE

Most companies need money -- from somewhere -- to grow their profits. The cash for investment can come from prior year profits (retained earnings), issuing new shares, or borrowing. In the first and second cases, the ROE will reflect this use of cash for investment in the business. In the latter case, the use of debt will improve the returns, but will not change the equity. Thus the use of debt can improve ROE, albeit along with extra risk in the case of stormy weather, metaphorically speaking.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber's Debt And Its 3.6% ROE

Goodyear Tire & Rubber clearly uses a high amount of debt to boost returns, as it has a debt to equity ratio of 1.75. The combination of a rather low ROE and significant use of debt is not particularly appealing. Debt does bring extra risk, so it's only really worthwhile when a company generates some decent returns from it.

Conclusion

Return on equity is a useful indicator of the ability of a business to generate profits and return them to shareholders. A company that can achieve a high return on equity without debt could be considered a high quality business. If two companies have around the same level of debt to equity, and one has a higher ROE, I'd generally prefer the one with higher ROE.

Having said that, while ROE is a useful indicator of business quality, you'll have to look at a whole range of factors to determine the right price to buy a stock. It is important to consider other factors, such as future profit growth -- and how much investment is required going forward. So you might want to check this FREE visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Read This Before Considering Vita Group Limited (ASX:VTG) For Its Upcoming AU$0.024 Dividend

    It looks like Vita Group Limited ( ASX:VTG ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs...

  • See All the Actors Who Have Played the Sussexes in Lifetime's Harry & Meghan Movies

    Fitz-Henley played Markle in Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, the franchise's first installment, which focused on how the two met and the early days of their relationship. The Jamaica-born actress also played "Leela Buns" in The Sinner, and can be seen in Fantasy Island, Jessica Jones, and The Mysteries of Laura. In the first movie, Fraser played Prince Harry.

  • Bitmoji Creator Spends Big for the Famed Hollywood Hills ‘Hang Glider’ House

    One of the Los Angeles skyline’s most instantly recognizable homes sold this spring. Following the unexpected death of its owner, the Hollywood Hills “hang glider” house — so-called because it’s perched atop one of L.A.’s highest promontories like a hang glider ready to take flight — came up for grabs. In better condition than ever, […]

  • Northeast cleans up after Ida’s deadly floods

    The death toll stands at more than 50 people as residents in the tri-state area recover from Ida’s historic floods.

  • Preview: “26th Street Garage: The FBI’s Untold Story of 9/11”

    FBI agents recall evacuating their New York headquarters near the World Trade Center. When the towers collapsed, agents turned their parking garage into the Bureau’s new command center to investigate the deadliest terror attack on American soil in the documentary “26th Street Garage: The FBI’s Untold Story of 9/11,” streaming on Paramount+ starting Thursday, September 9.

  • These Stocks Turned $100,000 Into $1 Million, and They Could Do It Again

    Assuming that you had $100,000 to invest a decade ago and decided to split that money equally between shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT), you would have easily been a millionaire by now thanks to their massive gains. Shares of these semiconductor stocks have crushed the broader market over the past 10 years, with ASML alone turning a $50,000 investment in 2011 into $945,000 now. Applied Materials has also been a terrific buy, as $50,000 invested in the stock a decade ago would now be worth $610,000.

  • Cathie Wood is pouring millions into these China tech stocks — time to follow?

    Wood has reversed course after selling off her Chinese stocks in July.

  • 4 Market-Topping Dividend Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026

    In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that compared the performance of companies that initiated and grew their dividend to non-dividend-paying stocks over a four-decade stretch (1972-2012). Because dividend stocks are often profitable and time-tested, they're the ideal way for long-term investors to put their money to work in any economic environment. If you're looking for market-topping dividend stocks -- i.e., companies paying a yield superior to the broad-based S&P 500 -- that can generate significant wealth and income, the following four have the potential to double your money by 2026.

  • These are the most important things to check on a stock’s quote page before deciding whether to buy or sell

    There's a lot more to glean from a MarketWatch stock quote page than just the price and the change from the previous session. In fact, price may be one of the least useful pieces of information.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

    Dividend stocks can make great investments. The average dividend stock has generated a more than 12.8% total return from 1973 through the end of last year, according to data from Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds. Meanwhile, the best results came from companies that steadily increased their dividends, with growers delivering a 13.2% total return.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist if There's a Stock Market Crash

    The benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has more than doubled since hitting its coronavirus pandemic low on March 23, 2020, and it's, thus far, gone the entirety of 2021 without so much as a 5% correction. Unfortunately, a number of historical metrics would suggest that this rally isn't sustainable, and that a stock market crash or sizable correction could be on the way. For example, even though the internet has democratized trading and helped to expand price-to-earnings multiples over time, the current valuation multiple for the S&P 500 is nothing short of worrisome.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Under $50 That Could Double Your Money

    There are some investment alternatives, though, that don't need a hefty initial amount and don't take an agonizingly slow period to grow. You might have a negative mental picture when you think of cannabis stocks. Cresco expects to have an annualized revenue run rate of $1 billion by the end of this year.

  • 3 Overlooked Dividend Stocks to Add to Your Watch List

    While the bigger and well-known dividend-paying companies get all the attention, some hidden gems can also significantly boost your dividend income. Kronos Worldwide (NYSE: KRO) is a top producer of titanium dioxide, a whitening pigment used in a wide range of products such as coatings, plastics, and paper. Around 50% of Kronos' common stock is owned by Valhi (NYSE: VHI) and another 30% is owned by NL Industries (NYSE: NL).

  • How Ethereum's Next Big Upgrade Could Boost Its Value

    The world's second-largest cryptocurrency has way more use cases than Bitcoin and may be a better long-term investment.

  • 3 Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    Verizon, Brady, and Centerspace were among the handful of U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week as the summer winds down.

  • 10 Financial Services Dividend Champions to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 financial services dividend champions to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Financial Services Dividend Champions to Buy Now. The financial services sector was one, like many others, that was terribly impacted by […]

  • AT&T (T) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    AT&T (T) closed at $27.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.29% move from the prior day.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy If You're Worried About the Stock Market

    It's easy for investors to identify reasons to be fearful. Stock market valuations are frothy. Interest rates are likely to rise. The delta variant is causing COVID-19 cases to increase. We could add plenty of other items to the list.

  • 3 Game-Changing Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 to $1 Million by 2035

    This trio of businesses is a great way to profit from the long-term trends of e-commerce, streaming video, and programmatic advertising.

  • This Growth Stock Could Be 10 Times Larger in 10 Years

    It was the brainchild of Danny Meyer, best known as the restaurateur and CEO of Union Square Hospitality Group. It has managed to spruce up an old-school menu, propelling the New York City concept into an internationally recognized brand. Shake Shack follows in the footsteps of another fast casual champion -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) -- by keeping its menu simple and natural.