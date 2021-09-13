Goodyear Ventures Invests in EV Charging and Software Company AmpUp

·2 min read

AKRON, Ohio --News Direct-- Goodyear

Goodyear Logo
Goodyear Logo

AKRON, Ohio /3BL Media/ – Goodyear announced today that its venture capital arm, Goodyear Ventures, has added AmpUp, a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging, to its investment portfolio.

AmpUp supports the EV driving community through their advanced charging network and software solutions. With operations across North America, AmpUp aims to make charging accessible and seamless for every EV driver.

“Goodyear is interested in enabling the future of mobility, including within the EV sector,” said Abhijit Ganguly, managing director, Goodyear Ventures. “AmpUp will provide us with valuable insights on the latest electrification trends and bring their solutions to our fleet customers who are considering electrification.”

“AmpUp is thrilled to partner with Goodyear, whose commitment to innovation and electric mobility will be crucial to wide-scale adoption of EVs,” said Thomas Sun, CEO and Co-founder of AmpUp. “As a company focused on providing seamless charging solutions, AmpUp can’t wait to explore solutions with the Goodyear team nationwide.”

Goodyear Ventures fuels the future of mobility by partnering and investing in seed-to-growth-stage startups in emerging mobility technology, including EV mobility and infrastructure.

For more information on Goodyear Ventures, go to www.goodyearventures.com.

To learn more about AmpUp, visit www.ampup.io.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 55 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

About AmpUp

AmpUp is an electric vehicle (EV) software company and network provider that enables drivers, hosts, and fleets to charge stress-free. Our technology gives businesses and property owners the ability to efficiently manage multiple charge stations and locations in one platform. Advanced features, such as smart scheduling, dynamic access control and energy optimization provide site hosts more flexibility and affordability for their charger investment. With headquarters in Cupertino, CA, AmpUp operates in all 50 states as well as Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. AmpUp's network and software solutions have been deployed for customers across North America requiring installation and management of multiple electric vehicle chargers, such as JLL, CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield, Hilton Garden Inn, and Holiday Inn. For more information on AmpUp, visit www.ampup.io.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Goodyear on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/goodyear-ventures-invests-in-ev-charging-and-software-company-ampup-556291799

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Regenxbio Stock Catapults To 7-Month High On AbbVie's $1.75 Billion Bet On Gene Therapy

    Regenxbio stock rocketed Monday after the company announced an AbbVie eye-disease deal. At one point, RGNX stock hit a seven-month high.

  • Ford hires new chief digital information officer as it seeks to expand into software and services

    Ford Motor has hired Mike Amend as its chief digital and information officer as the automaker seeks to expand into software, subscriptions and in-vehicle connectivity. Amend, who was president of Lowe’s Online for three years, will focus on Ford’s “use of data, software and technology” — all areas central to Ford’s new Ford+ strategy, the OEM said. The hire is just the latest sign that Ford is serious about beefing up its digital offerings for customers, as the company seeks to pivot toward high-tech segments.

  • Why is Bitcoin Pulling Back?

    Osprey Funds founder and CEO Greg King analyzes the crypto markets and his outlook as bitcoin continues to fade after last week’s sell-off from the $52,000 resistance level, and the upside appears to be limited given signs of slowing momentum. Plus, insights into the launch of a Solana Fund, the first investment product in the U.S. to invest exclusively in SOL, and the latest on its bitcoin ETF application.

  • Czech gunmaker bets on riding Colt into new markets

    For Czech gun maker CZG-Ceska Zbrojovka Group, its recent acquisition of the Colt brand carries both the potential to become a major player in the global firearms market and the challenge of reviving the fortunes of a fabled U.S. name. Shares of CZG, which listed on the stock market last October, have surged 60% in Prague this year as investors welcomed solid revenue growth and the company's $222 million purchase of privately-held Colt Holding Company - a deal finalised in May that will make CZG a competitor for U.S. leaders such as Smith & Wesson and Sturm, Ruger & Company. Colt, with plants in the United States and Canada, will give CZG the capacity to expand production beyond its main factory in the Czech Republic and allow it to compete in U.S. military contracts because it will fulfil "Buy America" regulations requiring U.S. production.

  • Dying Careers You May Want to Steer Clear Of

    It’s tough to change, but your job could depend on it. Be flexible in your career goals – and talk with your kids about their own aspirations, because if you want to be employed for the long haul, you need to think about how industries are changing.

  • Executives warn customers to brace for continued shortages and price hikes in 2022: 'I half-jokingly tell people, "Order your Christmas presents now"'

    "The logistics industry does not see 2022 as having any less disruption in supply chains than in 2021," the president of UPS said on Sunday.

  • Men Need Not Apply to World’s Largest E-Scooter Factory

    (Bloomberg) -- Ola Electric Mobility Pvt’s new electric-scooter factory aims to build 10 million two-wheelers annually, or 15% of the world’s e-scooters by 2022, in an operation run and managed entirely by women.Led by Bhavish Aggarwal, the e-mobility business is a follow-up to ride-hailing startup Ola, which is expected to make its debut on public markets next year. The vision for his newest venture is to provide the world “clean mobility, a carbon-negative footprint, and an inclusive workforce

  • US restaurant workers are getting stiffed. It’s time for employers to pay up

    The tipped wage scale allows restaurants to pay workers less than the legal minimum wage. Some unscrupulous owners nevertheless try to get away with paying even less Restaurant workers and their unions have been fighting to eliminate the tipped wage and replace it with a single $15 minimum wage for years. Photograph: Leigh Vogel Leigh Vogel/UPI/REX/Shutterstock This may come as a shock to some but there’s a different minimum wage for restaurant employees than for workers in most other industries

  • If service sector employers ever want to see their workers again, they have to do more than raise wages. They'll need to help people get ahead.

    If employers want their workers back, they'll have to offer something better than just a job: potential.

  • Hourly Workers Say That Companies Need To Provide These Perks To Attract New Hires

    In the midst of The Great Resignation, employers of in-person hourly service jobs are losing the most workers, Fast Company reported. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 750,000 leisure...

  • From zippers to glass, shortages of basic goods hobble U.S. economy

    For Lauren Rash, it’s the little things that have snarled production at her tent factory here, like the many shades of black Velcro. Her company, Diamond Brand, just launched a new line of high-end wall tents called the Liminal, thick with vents and fasteners demanded by discerning campers. Before supply chain breakdowns and shortages swept the world in the wake the COVID pandemic, buying the bits and pieces for an assembly line was often as easy as clicking a button and waiting a few days or, at most, a few weeks for delivery.

  • $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg – Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

    A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated -- you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that's...

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind.

  • Exxon’s Big Bet On Guyana Is Starting To Pay Off

    ExxonMobil announced yet another high-quality oil recovery in Guyana’s Stabroek Block, another sign that the small South-American country is poised to become a significant player in the global market

  • China Vows to Consolidate the Bloated Electric Vehicle Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China has vowed to consolidate the country’s electric vehicle industry after a decade-long nurturing of the sector led to the emergence of too many players, some of which are barely viable.“Looking forward, EV companies should grow bigger and stronger. We have too many EV firms on the market right now,” Xiao Yaqing, the minister for industry and information technology, said at a press conference in Beijing on Monday.“The firms are mostly small and scattered,” he said. “The role of

  • India's Jet Airways to resume domestic operations in first quarter of 2022

    Once India's biggest private carrier, Jet stopped flying in April 2019 after running out of cash, owing billions to lenders and leaving thousands without jobs. The defunct airline had said in June that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved a resolution plan submitted by a consortium of London-based Kalrock Capital and UAE-based businessman Murari Lal Jalan. The bankruptcy court's go-ahead came several months after Jet's creditors had given their approval in October last year to the resolution plan submitted by the consortium.

  • Business with Cuba won’t bring democracy. And U.S. companies can find better markets | Opinion

    For American companies that aspire to do business in Cuba, the recent crackdown by the Cuban government on mass protests now places that hope not on the back burner but off the burner altogether.

  • Energy Crunch Deepens as U.S. Warns Europe Isn’t Doing Enough

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crunch is deepening, with gas and power prices hitting fresh records after the U.S. warned the continent isn’t doing enough to prepare for what could be potentially a dire winter.With about a month to go before the start of the heating season, Europe doesn’t have enough natural gas in storage sites and isn’t building inventories fast enough either. Amos Hochstein, the U.S. State Department’s envoy for energy security, said on Friday he was worried about supplies th

  • 27 Most Lucrative Side Hustles for People Over 50

    Baby boomers are hustling harder than millennials, but if you want to make the most of your hustle then you need to know which side jobs offer the most money.

  • A sushi restaurant chain in California has been forced to close all 9 locations once a week because of a staff shortage

    The owner of Mikuni Restaurant Group told KCRA his attempts to find new staff have been unsuccessful, leading to temporary closures every Monday.