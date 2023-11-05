Goodyear's master-planned community of Estrella is still growing. Here's what's coming

Estrella, one of the largest master-planned communities in the state, still has a lot to look forward to.

The development has been in the works since the 1980s, first opening in 1988. By 1990, Phoenix hadn't yet reached a population of 1 million but was quickly growing. Goodyear's population was only about 2,700 in 1980 and has since ballooned to over 105,000. Most of that growth occurred between 2000 and 2020.

Now, 21,000 residents live in Estrella alone, said Jeff Zimmerman, director of entitlement and developments at Estrella. That area is about 40-45% built out, with about 7,600 homes on the ground. And Estrella is still entitled for another 8,000 to 10,000 homes, depending on lot sizes, and will eventually total about 20,000 acres.

Estrella was acquired in 2021 through a joint venture between Harvard Investments, Toll Brothers and Värde Partners. The land was purchased for $212.5 million and already had residents living on the developed 2,000-acre portion of the community.

The master-planned community is close to Estrella Mountain Regional Park, which has about 25 miles of hiking trails. Within the Estrella development, Zimmerman said the community has about 65 miles of hiking trails, which goes with the sort of desert living vibe that the community is aiming for.

Wildflowers bloom on the Quail Trailhead at Estrella Mountain Regional Park on March 9, 2023, in Goodyear.

Estrella has 72 acres of lakes and parks, and just recently announced the opening of a new park near South 180th Drive and West Tecoma Road.

It's easy to find a hiking trail and then go to one of Estrella's lakes and rent a paddle boat, Zimmerman said. Outdoor activities like that help Estrella to keep Goodyear's original small-town feeling despite the city's rapid growth.

But Estrella still has plenty of room to grow as well. Residents have been specifically asking for pickleball and restaurants, Zimmerman said. And there are several new restaurants coming in 2024, including a new wine bar and a new Mexican restaurant. While they won't exactly be lakeside, they'll be located close to it. That area is expected to become a commercial hub and is right near the Estrella Lakeside Amphitheater.

While Estrella hasn't had the residents to attract the number of restaurants it was originally hoping for, Zimmerman said the new ones are expected to perform very well due to how much residents want them. Estrella hopes to attract more lakeside dining because that's one thing that isn't often found in the Valley as a whole.

The Estrella Lakeside Amphitheater recently hosted Ballet Under the Stars to kick off Arizona Ballet's 2023-24 season. And every spring, it hosts the Goodyear Lakeside Music Festival, which attracted 10,000 people this year.

For those interested in Estrella, the community has a resident-for-a-day program, where people can try out the community's amenities for free, including the pools, fitness center and yacht club with complimentary paddle boat and canoe rentals.

