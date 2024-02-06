‘Goofy’ dog with cat-like traits spends 2 years in NC shelter. He still needs a home

A “goofy” dog keeps being overlooked at a North Carolina animal shelter — and has now spent two years without a home.

Tonto first came to the Humane Society of Catawba County in August 2021, when he was in need of medical care. He received the heartworm treatment he needed and was adopted three months later, according to the shelter.

But Tonto returned to the Humane Society in June 2022, “when it was decided he’s best as the only pet in the home.” Now, for almost two years, the dog has been waiting for a new owner, the shelter told McClatchy News in a Feb. 6 email.

“Most dogs crumble at that length of time in a shelter, but not Tonto,” the shelter wrote. “We like to say he is one of the few long term pups that hasn’t had his sparkle dulled. Tonto knows no stranger, and gives the best hugs.”

Tonto is a 4-year-old mixed-breed dog that loves chew toys, according to an online adoption profile. The “beautiful green-eyed boy” also boasts cat-like traits.

The Humane Society said Tonto is “best described as goofy jock who is part cat (likes to stand on things) and has a serious vendetta against birds (we aren’t sure why — the guy just loves to bark at them flying in the sky).”

Tonto is also considered to be an ideal “sidekick” for social activities or lazy days on the couch. But the shelter thinks the dog is being overlooked due to his larger size and the requirement that no other pets live in his new home.

“Misjudged should be his middle name because he enjoyed showing people just how gentle large dogs can be,” the Humane Society wrote on Facebook in June, after he went on an outing to mark one year back in the shelter.

The Humane Society is in Hickory, roughly 55 miles northwest of Charlotte. More information about its adoption process can be found at catawbahumane.org.

