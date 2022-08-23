‘Goofy and playful’: Family says teen killed outside KC store had loving spirit

A 14-year-old killed in a double shooting outside a Kansas City convenience store last week was described as “goofy and playful,” according to a GoFundMe page set up by a family member.

Kansas City police on Monday identified Kevaun Hughes as the person killed in the shooting that occurred about 11:30 p.m. Aug. 15 outside the Top Spot at 2640 Brooklyn Avenue. Despite efforts to save him, Hughes was declared dead at the scene.

A second person injured in the shooting was taken to the hospital.

Hughes, who also went by “King Vaun,” was the son of Paula Henry and the oldest of four kids, according to a GoFundMe page organized by his aunt, Deshawn Davis-Long.

The family is seeking to raise money to cover funeral and other expenses including costs associated with back-to-school supplies and clothing for his siblings. He has twin brothers who are two years younger than him and a 3-year-old sister.

“He didn’t deserve this, now we have to lay him to rest ...,” his family said on the fundraising website. “He was goofy and playful and could never be serious.”

This is the latest in a serious of tragedies for Hughes’ mother. She lost her mother in 2020 and her father in 2021.

“She has dealt with so many losses in a short time please pray for her and our family,” the family said.

Police ask anyone with information to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). Up to a $25,000 reward is available for information leading to an arrest in this case.