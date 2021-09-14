Google slapped with a $177 million fine by South Korea's antitrust authorities

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

The Korea Fair Trade Commission has imposed a $177 million fine on Google, accusing the tech giant of using its dominant position in the market to hamper the development of Android rivals. According to Yonhap News, Korea's antitrust regulator has decided that the anti-fragmentation agreement (AFA) Google makes manufacturers sign in exchange for using its Android operating system hampers competition. 

The agreement prevents phone manufacturers, including Korean companies Samsung and LG, from creating and installing their own versions of the Android OS (or Android forks) on their devices. Yonhap News says the commission has been looking into whether the agreement stifles competition since 2016. In addition to slapping Google with a fine, the commission has also banned the company from forcing manufacturers to sign AFAs going forward and to modify existing ones. 

In a statement sent to Bloomberg and CNBC, the tech giant argued that Android and its compatibility program sped up innovation and improved user experience, benefiting companies that include Korean manufacturers. "The KFTC's decision released today ignores these benefits, and will undermine the advantages enjoyed by consumers. Google intends to appeal the KFTC's decision," the spokesperson said.

The KFTC has revealed its decision on the same day Korea's amendment to the country's Telecommunications Business Act went live. That amendment adds a law that will require Google and Apple to allow third-party payments for the applications on their App Stores.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • S.Korea fines Google $177 million for blocking Android customisation

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's antitrust regulator has fined Alphabet Inc's Google 207 billion won ($176.64 million) for blocking customised versions of its Android operating system (OS), in the U.S. technology giant's second setback in the country in less than a month. The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said on Tuesday Google's contract terms with device makers amounted to an abuse of its dominant market position that restricted competition in the mobile OS market.

  • Apple issues fix for flaw linked to Pegasus spyware

    Apple released a fix Monday for a weakness that can let the spyware at the heart of the Pegasus scandal infect devices without users even clicking on a malicious message or link.

  • Israeli spyware firm targeted Apple devices via iMessage, researchers say

    Discovery was shared with Apple, which on Monday released a patch to fix the vulnerability The exploit s known as a ‘zero-day’ vulnerability, which allows users of the spyware to infect a phone without the user having any idea that their mobile phones have been hacked. Photograph: Daniella Cheslow/AP Security researchers at Citizen Lab have discovered an exploit that they believe has been used by government clients of NSO Group, the Israeli spyware company, to silently hack into iPhones and othe

  • Goldman Sachs ‘more bullish’ on U.S. tech stocks like Amazon, Facebook

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss the latest Goldman Sachs rating of Amazon and Facebook.

  • South Korea Fines Google for Abusing Smartphone Dominance

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea fined Alphabet Inc.’s Google $177 million for hampering the development of rivals to its Android operating system, sustaining a campaign targeting the U.S. search giant’s dominance in smartphone software.Regulators accuse Google, whose mobile operating system powers more than 80% of smartphones around the world, of using its immense bargaining power to squeeze out the competition. The Korea Fair Trade Commission said Google’s anti-fragmentation agreements (AFA) with ma

  • We aren’t seeing sufficient evidence to recommend COVID booster shots: Doctor

    Dr. Sejal Hathi Faculty at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health & host of “Civic Rx” podcast joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest COVID-19 vaccine news.

  • The New Nikon 40mm f2 Could be a Cult Classic

    Get excited! The new Nikon 40mm f2 is coming, and it's only $299.99! The 40mm lens is my personal favorite focal length, and I'm super jazzed that Nikon is making this. 40mm lenses fall right between 35mm and 50mm. Plus, they're very close to 43mm, which is true normal. They're incredibly useful, and Nikon is making this one just that.

  • What to expect from Apple's event this week

    Bob O’Donnell, President and Chief Analyst TECHnalysis Research LLC, talks what to expect at Apple's big event tomorrow.

  • Steve Wozniak's latest moonshot is a private space company

    Steve Wozniak has started a company called Privateer Space.

  • How Facebook Stock Can Run to Highs and Hit $400

    Facebook stock has traded quite well. It's now consolidating, so let's look at the charts to see how the shares can rotate to highs.

  • Make social media bosses criminally liable for failings, says father of teenager who took own life

    Social media bosses should be held criminally liable if they do not protect children suicide and self-harm content online, the father of a teenager who took her life told MPs on Monday.

  • Will he or won’t he? Why Trump’s tease over 2024 suits him just fine

    No one quite knows if the former president will run again, but stoking the fire flatters his ego and keeps the cash rolling in Donald Trump at a rally in Cullman, Alabama, in late August. At the rallies, when Republican politicians or supporters urge him to run again to right this perceived injustice, he keeps the prospect boiling tantalisingly by neither agreeing nor ruling it out. Photograph: Marvin Gentry/Reuters The date Saturday 9 October 2021 might go down in political history. Or at least

  • South Korea Fines Google for Abusing Android Dominance

    Sep.13 -- South Korea fined&nbsp;Alphabet Inc.’s Google for abusing its dominance in smartphone software. Vlad Savov reports on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • Xiaomi launches its own smart glasses, of course

    Xiaomi is challenging Facebook in the wearables arena by launching its own smart glasses.

  • Florida turns to Covid-detecting dogs amid surging cases  

    Dr. Kenneth Furton, Provost, Executive Vice President and COO at Florida International University, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Miami International Airport’s Covid-detecting dogs with 97.5% accuracy in detecting Covid-19.

  • How the AHEAD100 Initiative is working to prevent future pandemics

    Dr. James Crowe, Vanderbilt Vaccine Center Director & Ahead100 Initiative Founder, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the role of antibody research in preventing and preparing for future pandemics.&nbsp;

  • Here’s what to expect from Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts moving forward

    What to expect from Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts moving forward

  • South Korea’s Tech Crackdown

    Sep.13 -- James Lim, senior research analyst at Dalton Investments, discusses South Korea’s crackdown on tech, how it compares to a similar move by China and his outlook for the market. He speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: Asia.”

  • Disney to release rest of 2021 films in cinemas first

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal breaks down the latest from Disney after the production powerhouse tweaked its theatrical release strategy for the rest of the year.&nbsp;

  • Facebook's program for VIPs allows politicians and celebs to break its rules, report says

    Facebook has for years used a little known VIP program that’s enabled millions of high-profile users to skirt its rules, according to a new report in The Wall Street Journal.