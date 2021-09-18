India says Google abused Android dominance

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Google stifled competition and prevented the development of Android rivals in India, the country's antitrust regulator has decided in a report seen by Reuters. In 2019, Competition Commission of India opened a probe into whether Google abused Android's dominance in the market where devices powered by the OS are prevalent. In its report on the probe's findings, the regulator wrote that Google flexed its "huge financial muscle" to reduce manufacturers' ability to develop and sell devices running Android forks. 

In addition, the commission said that Google requiring manufacturers to pre-install Android apps is an unfair condition to make in exchange for access to its mobile OS. It violates India's competition laws, the report reads. The regulator also found Play Store policies to be "one-sided, ambiguous, vague, biased and arbitrary." In a statement sent to Reuters, Google said it's looking forward to working with the CCI to "demonstrate how Android has led to more competition and innovation, not less."

The tech giant reportedly responded to the probe 24 times to defend itself, and other tech companies including Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi also responded to questions from the commission. While CCI still decided that Google illegally stifled competition in the country, the company will have another chance to defend itself before the CCI issues its final decision along with penalties, if any.

Just a few days ago, South Korean regulators also came to the decision that Google used its dominant position in the market to hamper the development of Android rivals. They slapped the tech giant with a $177 million fine. They also banned the company from requiring manufacturing partners to sign anti-fragmentation agreements, which prohibit the creation and installation of alternative versions of the Android OS. 

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Crucial's 1TB MX500 internal SSD is on sale for $85 right now

    Save 15 percent on Crucial's MX500 internal SSD at Amazon.

  • If You've Purchased Chicken in the Past Decade, You May Be Eligible for a Settlement

    Six major chicken producers have agreed to a $181 million payout over alleged price-fixing.

  • Why a record number of container ships are chilling off the California coast

    As retailers gear up for the holiday season, a record number of container ships trying to bring imported goods into the US are stuck off the coast of California, another casualty of ongoing disruptions to the global supply chain. Sixty-five vessels were waiting to dock at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach in the San Pedro Bay Sept. 16, according to the Marine Exchange of Southern California, a record high. Captain Kip Louttit of the Marine Exchange told Quartz that an unprecedented 23 of these ships are in a drift area—meaning there is no room for them to anchor in the water.

  • Barra: GM will make 'substantial shifts' in supply chain over chips

    General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra said Friday the largest U.S. automaker plans to make changes in its supply chain as it works to address the continuing semiconductor chip crisis that has forced significant production cuts. "We're going to make some pretty substantial shifts in our supply chain," Barra said in an online interview. A GM spokesman declined to comment further on how the company might shift its supply chain.

  • Prince Andrew suffers setback in sex assault case as judge refuses to unseal document

    The Duke of York has suffered an early setback in his US sex assault case after a judge refused to unseal a document that could invalidate the damages claim.

  • She demanded a hospital treat her husband's covid-19 with ivermectin. A judge said no.

    After her husband was infected with the coronavirus and entered an intensive care unit this month, Angela Underwood pushed the Louisville hospital that was treating him to administer ivermectin, the deworming drug some people have used to treat or prevent covid-19 in recent months. She sued Norton Brownsboro Hospital after it allegedly refused to administer the treatment to Lonnie Underwood, 58, without a court order and supervision by a doctor with the authority to do so.Subscribe to The Post M

  • Fast-food customers are back, but workers are not. It's triggering major change.

    Fast-food restaurants have a problem: Customers are returning but workers aren't. And, increasingly, neither are their dining rooms.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. A labor squeeze is transforming an industry that has been an enduring and at times controversial symbol of American capitalism. For many fast food workers, the coronavirus pandemic opened new and better-paying alternatives to the demands of hot grills and d

  • Chicago gas station owners say city inspectors shutting them down for minor violations and ‘racist reasons’

    Multiple gas station and convenience store owners across Chicago are calling on the City Council to investigate what they allege are mass shutdowns of their businesses as part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s strategy to reduce violence. At a news conference earlier this week, about 15 owners gathered at the shuttered Falcon Fuel station in the Wrightwood neighborhood on the South Side. They alleged ...

  • 5 surprising iPhone 13 details that Apple didn’t tell us about at its event

    Another year, another brand new iPhone to contemplate buying. Apple earlier this week officially took the wraps off the iPhone 13, the company’s next-gen smartphone. And while new iPhone releases these days typically offer incremental improvements, the iPhone 13 is nonetheless a compelling upgrade. The list of iPhone 13 features is extensive and includes a … The post 5 surprising iPhone 13 details that Apple didn’t tell us about at its event appeared first on BGR.

  • Apple's Cook says he will talk with U.S. official on immigration

    (Reuters) -Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook told an all-hands meeting of employees on Friday he planned to discuss U.S. immigration policy with U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas later in the day, according to a source familiar with the meeting. During the meeting, Cook also told employees that a recent U.S. court decision in an antitrust case brought by "Fortnite" creator Epic Games hand resulted in a victory for Apple in nine out of 10 counts, the source said. The ruling amounted to "one or two sentences scratched out of an agreement" between Apple and developers on the App Store, the source cited Cook as saying.

  • Prince Andrew: English judge declares he was properly served with sex-abuse lawsuit

    Prince Andrew was properly served with a sex-abuse lawsuit under international law, English court authority declares. What happens now?

  • Erika Jayne Claps Back at Hater Who Says She's Too "Smart" to Shop at T.J. Maxx

    After being sued for $25 million, Erika Jayne was spotted shopping at T.J. Maxx this week, ​prompting some to criticize her bargain-hunting. However, Erika clarified, "I shopped there for years."

  • AP FACT CHECK: Biden's shaky claims on jobs, gasoline

    Boasting that government policies can make a difference in improving the economy, President Joe Biden went too far Thursday in taking credit for job growth since taking office. Jeffery Born, an energy-markets expert at Northeastern University, said current gasoline prices are partly a result of production and refining capacity that was knocked offline by Hurricane Ida and other factors – even a shortage of tanker drivers.

  • Walmart Is Offering a Price Reduction on Apple’s New iPad 9 Before It’s Even Released

    Save now on one of the year’s biggest tech launches!

  • People Can't Stop Tweeting About The Most Hated Job Interview Question Of All

    No one enjoys explaining a gap on their resume.

  • Early iPhone 13 Pro benchmarks destroy every Android phone

    “Frankly, the competition is still playing catch-up to our chips, not just from last year, but even from two years ago,” said Apple’s Kainn Drance when discussing the iPhone 13’s performance at this week’s event. “And today, we’re extending our lead with A15 Bionic.” Apple addressed the A15 Bionic performance in various segments of the … The post Early iPhone 13 Pro benchmarks destroy every Android phone appeared first on BGR.

  • Why are steel prices so high when iron ore prices have crashed? Because: China

    China, which makes 57% of the world's steel, plans to shrink its output this year—which means that chronic shortages of new cars and other products are likely to continue into the near future.

  • Most Americans Are Behind on Retirement Savings – Are You One of Them?

    When it comes to retirement savings, American workers have a lot of work to do. A recent Insured Retirement Institute survey found that workers between ages of 40 and 73 have insufficient retirement savings to cover their income needs, and they … Continue reading → The post Most Americans Are Behind on Retirement Savings – Are You One of Them? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could Produce 10X Returns

    Growth stocks tend to be volatile investments, and the market often overreacts to both their good and bad news. On the bright side, that occasionally creates buying opportunities for long-term investors.

  • China losing battle to sell its 'win-win' deals to Congolese

    Much has ground to a halt during the coronavirus pandemic, but not the march of Sino-Congolese friendship. Or so the Chinese embassy in Kinshasha is keen to show, amid growing scrutiny of Beijing's activities in the mineral-rich nation.