Google adds AI-powered overviews for multisearch in Lens

Sarah Perez
·3 min read

In addition to a new gesture-powered search feature for Android devices, Google today also introduced an AI-powered addition to its visual search capabilities in Google Lens. Starting today, users will be able to point their camera or upload a photo or screenshot to Lens, then ask a question about what they're seeing to get answers via generative AI.

The feature is an update to the multisearch capabilities in Lens, which allows web users to search using both text and images at the same time. Previously, these types of searches would take users to other visual matches, but with today's launch, you'll receive AI-powered results that offer insights, as well.

Image Credits: Google

As one example, Google suggests the feature could be used to learn more about a plant, by snapping a photo of the plant, then asking "When do I water this?" Instead of just showing the user other images of the plant, it identifies the plant and tells the user how often it should be watered, e.g. "every two weeks." This feature relies on information pulled from the web, including information found on websites, product sites, and in videos.

The feature also works with Google's new search gestures, dubbed Circle to Search. That means you can kick off these generative AI queries with a gesture, then ask a question about the item you've circled, scribbled on, or otherwise indicated you're interested in learning more about.

However, Google clarified that while the Lens multisearch feature is offering generative AI insights, it's not the same product as Google's experimental genAI search SGE (Search Generative Experience), which remains opt-in only.

Image Credits: Google

The AI-powered overviews for multisearch in Lens are launching for everyone in the U.S. in English, starting today. Unlike some of Google's other AI experiments, it's not limited to Google Labs. To use the feature, you'll just tap on the Lens camera icon in the Google search app for iOS or Android, or in the search box on your Android phone.

Similar to Circle to Search, the addition aims to maintain Google Search's relevancy in the age of AI. While today's web is cluttered with SEO-optimized garbage, Circle to Search and this adjacent AI-powered capability in Lens aim to improve search results by tapping into a web of knowledge -- including many web pages in Google's index -- but delivering the results in a different format.

Still, leaning on AI means that the answers may not always be accurate or relevant. Web pages are not an encyclopedia, so the answers are only as accurate as the underlying source material and the AI's ability to answer a question without "hallucinating" (coming up with false answers when actual answers aren't available.)

Google notes that its genAI products -- like its Google Search Generative Experience, for example, will cite their sources, to allow users to fact-check its answers. And though SGE will remain in Labs, Google said it will begin to introduce generative AI advances more broadly, when relevant, as it's doing now with multisearch results.

The AI overviews for multisearch in Lens arrive today, while the gesture-based Circle to Search arrives on Jan. 31.

Recommended Stories

  • Google introduces 'Circle to Search, a new way to search from anywhere on Android using gestures

    Alongside Samsung's launch event today, Google announced a new way to search on Android phones dubbed "Circle to Search." The addition, Google explains, is designed to make it more natural to engage with Google Search at any time a question arises -- like when watching a video, viewing a photo inside a social app, or having a conversation with a friend over messaging, for example. Circle to Search is something of a misnomer for the new Android capability, as it's more about interacting with the text or image on the screen to kick off the search...and not always via a "circling" gesture.

  • Android Auto is getting new AI-powered features, including suggested replies and actions

    As Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy S24 line today, Google announced a series of new AI features that are launching for Android Auto, which is the secondary interface that brings the look and functions of a smartphone, like navigation and messaging, to your vehicle's infotainment screen. Google says that with the help of AI, Android Auto will automatically summarize long texts or busy groups chats while you're driving. In addition, Android Auto will suggest relevant replies and actions.

  • Amazon’s Alexa gets new generative AI-powered experiences

    Among the slew of CES announcements this week, it should be no surprise to anyone that generative AI is a major theme from tech companies this year, including Volkswagen, Nvidia and (of course) Amazon. In September 2023, Amazon announced to developers that it would be launching new tools to build LLM-powered experiences. Today, the company revealed three developers delivering new generative AI-powered Alexa experiences, including AI chatbot platform Character.AI, AI music company Splash and Voice AI game developer Volley.

  • Amazon turns to AI to help customers find clothes that fit when shopping online

    After recently turning to generative AI to enhance its product reviews, e-commerce giant Amazon today shared how it's now using AI technology to help customers shop for apparel online. The company explains it's now using large language models, generative AI and machine learning to power four AI-powered features that will help customers find clothing that fits -- an ongoing challenge when shopping online and the leading cause for apparel returns. Often, that's in part because today's consumers will buy an item in multiple sizes or colors and then return those that don't work out, as the process of home try-ons and shipping items back has become easier.

  • The biggest tech stories to watch in 2024

    These are some of the biggest tech stories that you'll be talking about in 2024.

  • Samsung's Galaxy S24 lineup puts generative AI front and center

    Samsung's Galaxy S24 phones are here and they're packed with AI-powered features.

  • Amazon brings its AI-powered image generator to Fire TV

    Amazon is officially rolling out the ability to create AI-generated images on Fire TV devices. Starting today, the feature is available in the U.S. for users with a second-generation Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Fire TV Omni QLED Series. Fire TV’s new feature is powered by Amazon’s Titan Image Generator, which the company announced during its AWS re:Invent 2023 conference in November.

  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra hands-on: A fresh titanium frame combined with a big bet on AI

    Packing a higher-res camera, a brighter screen and a whole host of new AI features, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is setting the bar for every other flagship phone due out later this year.

  • Amazon eyes AI, autonomous vehicles and Asia as $1B industrial innovation fund evolves

    Amazon has spent nearly two years putting an undisclosed portion of its $1 billion industrial innovation fund to work with investments in nearly a dozen U.S. and Israeli startups focused on logistics, the supply chain and customer fulfillment. Now, Amazon is flexing a bit — with an aim to expand geographically and to push into areas like generative AI that support the broader mission, the fund's new head Franziska Bossart told TechCrunch in an exclusive interview. The Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund, which launched in April 2022, is still intent on finding and investing in startups that can help the e-commerce giant deliver goods faster, while improving the experience of customers as well as the employees who work in its warehouses and logistics departments.

  • How does credit card interest work?

    Once you understand how credit card interest works, you can take steps to reduce or eliminate those charges and save money.

  • Oprah's 'blissfully soft' Barefoot Dreams socks — down to $13 each — will keep your toes toasty all winter

    These cozy foot warmers are just the ticket when it comes to fighting freezing weather.

  • AI versus SaaS, EV charging and a new $250M fund

    This is our newly revamped Wednesday episode, where we talk about all things startups and venture capital. Vertice raises $25 million: The bet here is that companies are willing to pay to have another company, Vertice in this case, help them reduce their existing software and cloud spend.

  • Longest-range electric vehicles of 2024

    Looking for electric cars, trucks and SUVs that won't give you range anxiety? Here are the longest-range EVs, each offering at least 300 miles per charge.

  • V8-powered Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 may be on the chopping block

    Jeep will end production of the V8-powered Wrangler Rubicon 392 after the 2024 model year, and it will send off the SUV with a Final Edition trim.

  • Fantasy Basketball Drop Candidates: Minutes limit means Al Horford could be expendable

    With rosters seeing upheaval after some significant injuries to NBA stars, these five players could be on the move to make room.

  • GM recalls dozens of electric BrightDrop vans after two reported fires

    General Motors is recalling around 66 electric delivery vans made by its BrightDrop subsidiary after the front drive units in at least two of them caught fire late last year. The automaker says it's still investigating the root cause of the fires, but believes a manufacturing defect may have caused the drive pinion to pierce the drive unit casing, creating an oil leak that could catch fire during heavy use. GM says in paperwork filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that it believes the defect was limited to its larger EV600 vehicles built between November 24, 2021 and May 24, 2022.

  • 'Works like a dream!' This bestselling air purifier is just $40 on Amazon right now

    This little guy is amazing for pet dander, allergens, everyday odors and more.

  • Navier partners with Stripe to offer electric boat commute to far-flung employees

    Electric boat startup Navier has landed the first official pilot program for its hydrofoiling watercraft, partnering with Stripe to bring passengers from San Francisco's outskirts to the downtown area. Stripe will pay Navier to shuttle employees from Larkspur, where a number of them are concentrated, to its office near Oyster Point. An hour's drive at the best of times, and passing right through central SF, this is not a pleasant commute by car.

  • How to watch the 2024 Super Bowl on Nickelodeon

    Are you ready for the biggest football game of the year? How about the kid-friendly 'Nick-ified' version?

  • Stock market today: US stocks fall as rate-cut bets get a reality check

    Investors are treading carefully after policymakers warned again about betting too hard on early interest rate cuts.