Google adds visual search features in shopping, video push

A sign is seen at the entrance to the Google retail store in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Paresh Dave
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Paresh Dave

(Reuters) -Google users can soon combine images and text in search queries, a feature unveiled on Wednesday that could help the Alphabet Inc unit expand its role in e-commerce and dominance in online video.

The new feature will arrive within months through its Google Lens search tool, the company said in its livestreamed Search On conference. Google said in May that advances in artificial intelligence software would make this possible.

"With this new capability, you can tap on the Lens icon when you're looking at a picture of a shirt, and ask Google to find you the same pattern — but on another article of clothing, like socks," Senior Vice President Prabhakar Raghavan said.

"This helps when you're looking for something that might be difficult to describe accurately with words alone."

The technology also sorts within videos, including on Google's YouTube, already the internet's biggest streaming service.

"Your bike has a broken thingamajig, and you need some guidance on how to fix it," Raghavan said. "The point-and-ask mode of searching will make it easier to find the exact moment in a video that can help."

Users will be able to run reverse-image searches when surfing on the Google iOS app or the Chrome desktop browser. Selecting an image will pull up similar online visuals, which could help shoppers find where to buy items seen in photos and ultimately lead them to Google Shopping, its rival to Amazon.com Inc's marketplace.

Making more items searchable is another priority. Google said it was licensing a free Address Maker app to governments and organizations to map routes and assign addresses to businesses and homes not yet listed on Google Maps. The app could reduce the time it takes governments and organizations to assign addresses for a town from years to weeks, Google said.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave in Oakland, California; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Richard Chang)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-Wall Street nervous about Washington as debt-ceiling warnings sound

    The slim-but-growing possibility of a fiscal crisis if Congress doesn’t act on the debt ceiling is getting increasing attention from U.S. investors and is filtering into certain asset prices, though few believe the nation will ultimately default. Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co, said the bank is preparing for what could be a "potentially catastrophic event," while New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams warned of potential negative market reaction if no solution is found to the debt-ceiling issue. "There's a very packed legislative calendar over the next few weeks and there are significant tail risks in the short term," said Jon Adams, senior investment strategist for BMO Global Asset Management.

  • Lexington man used COVID as excuse when he couldn’t pay back fraudulent $382K loan

    The Lexington man claimed he couldn’t make payments on the fraudulent loan because state government was suspending rent payments due to COVID-19.

  • Here’s How Much It Really Costs to Maintain the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport

    This is one time when you'll definitely want to invest in the automaker's service plan.

  • SanDisk memory cards are discounted for today only on Amazon

    Amazon is selling SanDisk's 1TB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-1 cards with adapter at just $110 for today only.

  • Get the iPhone 13 for $0 With These Trade-In Deals

    Apple officially launched the iPhone 13 series on September 24th, and retailers are already scrambling to offer up discounts for the new phones. Whether you’re looking to stay frugal with the iPhone mini or want to take incredible photos with iPhone 13 Pro Max, you can save a bundle of money by opting for some …

  • iOS 15.1 beta 2 now available for download on iPhone and iPad

    Apple rolled out iOS 15.1 beta 2 and iPadOS 15.1 beta 2 on Tuesday, September 28th. This latest beta release comes just one week after the last. Now that all of Apple’s latest fall products have launched, the company appears to be back on schedule when it comes to software betas. First of all, we … The post iOS 15.1 beta 2 now available for download on iPhone and iPad appeared first on BGR.

  • Hands-on with Nintendo’s new Switch

    Nintendo’s more expensive model of the Switch is impressive at first glance, thanks to its bigger, brighter screen. But the unit’s improvements are subtle and mostly won’t be relevant to people who play the machine hooked up to a TV.Why it matters: The Nintendo Switch OLED model, to be released Oct. 8, has been a head-scratcher since it was announced, given the limited improvements offered for its $350 price tag, $50 more than the standard model. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Ma

  • Here's everything Amazon announced this morning, from smart thermostats to security robots

    Amazon held an event this morning, and wow-oh-wow did they announce a lot. Amazon is building a thermostat, partnering with Honeywell spinoff co. Resideo to get it done. A wall-mountable Echo Show that looks like a framed picture, meant to sort of just blend into the room while providing one-tap access to things like reminders, calendars and security camera views.

  • We found a secret Amazon section full of incredible sales on devices — tablets, Echos and more!

    Save up to 44 percent thanks to this hidden hub.

  • 13 Reasons Why You Don’t Need an iPhone 13

    Another year, another autumnal iPhone release. As Apple’s legacy smartphone pushes deeper into the double digits, performance expectations have never been higher — and rightfully so, iPhones aren’t cheap! It might be tempting to upgrade your older iPhone or another smartphone, but that decision should come after you’ve researched the finer details of how the iPhone 13 compares to …

  • Apple admits iOS 15 has unpatched iPhone security flaws

    It’s been a rough few weeks for Apple when it comes to iPhone security. Earlier this month, Apple issued a security update to address a vulnerability capable of letting a malicious actor have full access to everything on your phone. Even more jarring is that the exploit was so sophisticated that it didn’t even require … The post Apple admits iOS 15 has unpatched iPhone security flaws appeared first on BGR.

  • Amazon's $250 Echo Show 15 is a smart display for your wall

    Amazon's Echo Show 15 is designed to look like a picture frame, but can act as a family bulletin board. The large screen can hold multiple Alexa widgets such as a calendar, reminders, and more.

  • Amazon announces Astro the home robot

    Astro can patrol the home when you're not there, or be remotely controlled.

  • One of Facebook’s First Employees Spends $13.3 Million on Old-School Pasadena Estate

    Though Ezra Callahan is hardly a household name, his resume is certainly impressive, dating back to the earliest days of Facebook — when Callahan was one of the first six employees hired to create what would eventually become the world’s largest social media platform, with more than 2.8 billion active users and a trillion-dollar market […]

  • Apple says the iPad mini's 'jelly scrolling' problem is normal

    Apple tells Ars Technica that the iPad mini's jelly scrolling problem is normal behavior for LCDs.

  • Samsung Galaxy Note fans need to see this crazy Galaxy S22 Ultra leak

    An avalanche of Galaxy S22 “Note” rumors hit last week, as well-known leakers started posting a few exciting claims. It all started with reports that Samsung might turn the Galaxy S22 Ultra into a Galaxy Note successor. The Galaxy S22 Ultra may feature a built-in stylus, just like Galaxy Note phones have in the past. … The post Samsung Galaxy Note fans need to see this crazy Galaxy S22 Ultra leak appeared first on BGR.

  • What is Solana – One Of Ethereum’s Major Rivals

    Solana is one of the leading cryptocurrencies in the world and its programmable blockchain is currently a better alternative to Ethereum. The SOL token recently rallied to a new all-time high at $213 while others were dumping.

  • Face ID on the iPhone 13 stops working if a third-party replaces the phone's display

    Conducting a teardown of the device, iFixit found it couldn’t get the iPhone 13’s Face ID feature to work if replaced the phone’s display.

  • Delivery times for iPhone 13 stretch as COVID-19 hits Vietnam suppliers - Nikkei

    The disruption, which could ease as soon as mid-October, is linked to a constriction in supplies of modules for the phone's four models, as a significant number of components are assembled in Vietnam, it said https://s.nikkei.com/3kShAXz, citing people familiar with the matter. Several users and Apple's partners, such as Verizon Communications Inc and Best Buy, have highlighted delays after pre-ordering began in September due to a shortage of supply and high demand, with analysts warning of one of the longest waiting times for the phone in recent years. Apple relies on more than a dozen factories that manufacture components in Vietnam, which has been grappling with a rise in infections since April, mostly in its business hub Ho Chi Minh City and neighboring industrial provinces.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash: 2 Stocks to Buy Now

    With that in mind, Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) look like smart stocks to buy right now. Elastic is a search company. At the core of its platform is the Elastic Stack, a set of software tools designed to ingest and log data from any source (e.g.