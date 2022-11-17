Google agreed to pay $360 million to Activision to stop competition, Epic Games alleges

Paresh Dave
·2 min read

By Paresh Dave

OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) -Alphabet Inc's Google has struck deals with at least 24 big app developers to stop them from competing with its Play Store, including an agreement to pay Activision Blizzard Inc about $360 million over three years, according to a court filing on Thursday.

Google also agreed in 2020 to pay Tencent Holdings Ltd's <0700.HK> Riot Games unit, which makes "League of Legends," $30 million over one year in a similar deal, the filing stated.

The financial details emerged in a newly unredacted copy of a lawsuit "Fortnite" video game maker Epic Games first filed against Google in 2020 over allegedly anticompetitive practices related to the search giant's Android and Play Store businesses.

Google, Activision and Riot did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the new filing. But Google has previously said the lawsuit is baseless and has taken business conversations out of context.

Epic last year mostly lost a similar case against Apple Inc, the other leading app store provider. An appellate ruling in that case is expected next year.

The Google agreements with developers were described in earlier versions of the lawsuit, but the exact terms had not been revealed.

The deal with Activision was announced in January 2020, soon after it told Google it was considering launching its own app store. Google around the same time was forecasting billions of dollars in lost app store sales if developers fled to alternative systems.

Epic's lawsuit alleged that Google knew signing with Activision "effectively ensured that (Activision) would abandon its plans to launch a competing app store, and Google intended this result." The agreement increases prices and lowers quality of service, the lawsuit added.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Richard Chang)

Recommended Stories

  • Bahamas May Have Directed 'Unauthorized' FTX Transactions, Filing Says

    The company says it has 'credible evidence' the Bahamas government directed unauthorized access to FTX systems after the company filed for bankruptcy in the U.S.

  • The Walking Dead Is Slapped With Another Pricey Lawsuit

    The Walking Dead may be coming to an end, but like the zombies at its core, its legal troubles never die. Last year, AMC reached a $200 million settlement with producer Frank Darabont after he sued the network over what he believed was “shady accounting” in regard to his profits. That result was in direct contrast to suits filed by other producers on the show for similar dealings which were largely dismissed or rejects by the courts.

  • Homeowners who signed up for quick cash say they didn’t know about 40-year commitment

    Homeowners who signed on the dotted line said they were misled about the terms a deal that could cost homeowners tens of thousands of dollars.

  • Intel hit with $949 million U.S. verdict in VLSI computer chip patent trial

    A federal jury in Texas on Tuesday said Intel Corp must pay VLSI Technology LLC $948.8 million for infringing a VLSI patent for computer chips. VLSI, a patent-holding company affiliated with the SoftBank Group Corp-owned private equity firm Fortress Investment Group, argued during the six-day trial that Intel's Cascade Lake and Skylake microprocessors violated its patent covering improvements to data processing. An Intel spokesperson said the company "strongly disagrees" with the verdict and plans to appeal, and that the case is "one example of many that shows the U.S. patent system is in urgent need of reform."

  • Royal Caribbean Makes Passenger-Friendly Beverage Package Change

    Royal Caribbean Group has been a leader in the cruise industry when it comes to technology. The covid pandemic forced all cruise lines to think more about their apps and websites. Royal Caribbean, Carnival Cruise Line , and other major players had to adjust to account for everything from added booking/cancellation flexibility, to offering menus on their apps via QR codes.

  • Nigerian Ex-General Takes on Former Partner That Won $11 Billion Award

    (Bloomberg) -- A firm owned by a billionaire former Nigerian defense minister is suing an ex-business partner that’s at the center of a high-stakes London trial over an $11 billion arbitration award, previously unreported court documents show.Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsXi Confronts Trudeau Over Media Lea

  • Amazon is having a huge one-day sale on hand tools — save up to 70%

    Got a handy person on your list? Stock up on tools at a serious discount.

  • Remote employee says she's 'just pretending' to work full 8-hour day: 'It's so much better'

    An eight-hour work day just doesn't sit well with her.

  • Are layoff packages offered by Meta, Twitter, Stripe and others generous — or stingy?

    There is a rationale for being generous: Given the boom-and-bust cycles of tech, they may want these employees back someday.

  • Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, and Steph Curry among celebs sued over FTX ‘Ponzi scheme’

    A new class action lawsuit claims Brady, Larry David, and others are responsible for the FTX disaster by promoting securities to unsophisticated investors.

  • FTX's Bankman-Fried, Tom Brady and other celebrity promoters sued by crypto investors

    U.S. crypto investors sued FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and several celebrities who promoted his exchange including NFL quarterback Tom Brady and comedian Larry David, claiming they engaged in deceptive practices to sell FTX yield-bearing digital currency accounts. The proposed class action filed on Tuesday night in Miami alleges that FTX yield-bearing accounts were unregistered securities that were unlawfully sold in the United States. FTX filed for bankruptcy and is facing scrutiny from U.S. authorities amid reports that $10 billion in customer assets were shifted from FTX to Bankman-Fried's trading company Alameda Research.

  • The New Marvel XCOM-Like Seems Good Enough To Turn Me, A Hater, Into A Fan

    I tend to land on the Martin Scorsese side of the superhero craze—“The problem is the amusement park films,” he said in 2019—and so I admittedly went into Marvel’s Midnight Suns feeling bratty. The tactical role-playing game, which was delayed twice before finally landing on its current December 2 release date, comes from adored XCOM creators Firaxis Games, but even that association of dignity didn’t feel like enough to dull what I saw as a too-squeaky superhero sheen. I was wrong, though.

  • FTX Collapse Slaps the Winklevoss Brothers

    Cryptocurrency brokerages Gemini and Genesis are reassuring people that their operations are still solvent after the massive collapse of exchange FTX. The insolvency of FTX could result in more companies in the industry facing severe liquidity issues, including crypto exchanges and lenders. "We are working with the Genesis team to help customers redeem their funds from the Earn program as quickly as possible," Gemini said in a tweet.

  • Xzibit Asks Court To Force Ex-Wife To Work Instead Of Receiving Lifetime Financial Support

    The rapper claims Joiner lives with her boyfriend in the $3 million home he purchased.

  • Seagate is laying off 84 workers in Fremont

    The cuts follow the hard drive maker's announcement last month it planned to cut 7.5% of its global workforce.

  • Coinbase CFO says full contagion impact of FTX collapse still to show - WSJ

    "What we are seeing now is a fallout of FTX is becoming much more like the 2008 financial crisis where it's exposing poor credit practices and is exposing poor risk management," Haas told the WSJ in an interview. It will take a few days or weeks to understand the full contagion of the event, Haas added. FTX filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States on Friday in the highest-profile crypto blowup to date, after traders pulled billions from the platform in three days and rival exchange Binance abandoned a rescue deal.

  • Burger King Adds a New Weapon in Battle With McDonald's, Wendy's

    The fast-food chain has fallen to number three in the United States. It's making a move that can change that.

  • Stop Using Spotlight on Your iPhone (and Do This Instead)

    Spotlight, once an essential tool in your iPhone productivity arsenal, has become nearly unusable on iOS 16. It sometimes displays search results almost instantly, but more often than not it takes a few seconds (or more) to find things. The latency is particularly noticeable on older iPhones, and the inconsistency of a once-reliable tool is pretty sad to see.

  • Musk says he made some Tesla decisions without board nod, defends $56 billion pay

    WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) -Elon Musk said in court on Wednesday that he made some Tesla Inc decisions without the approval of the company's directors, as he defended his $56 billion pay package against claims that he dictated its terms to a compliant board. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta sued Musk and the board in 2018 and hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over Tesla's board to obtain an outsized compensation package that did not require him to work at the electric car maker full-time. Questioned by Tornetta's lawyer, Greg Varallo, Musk rejected claims that his pay package goals were easy to achieve.

  • 5 of Walmart’s best early Black Friday Deals, including an Apple Watch, a 55-inch LG TV under $300 and a deeply discounted Bissell vacuum

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.