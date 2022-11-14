Google Agrees to Pay $392 Million Over Location Data Collection Accusations

Thomas Germain
·4 min read
A man walks past the Google logo
A man walks past the Google logo

Google agreed to a $391.5 million dollar settlement on Monday to end a lawsuit accusing the tech giant of tricking users with location data privacy settings that didn’t actually turn off data collection. The payout, the result of a suit brought by 40 state attorneys general, marks one of the biggest privacy settlements in history. Google also promised to make additional changes to clarify its location tracking practices next year.

“For years Google has prioritized profit over their users’ privacy,” said Ellen Rosenblum, Oregon’s attorney general who co-lead the case, in a press release. “They have been crafty and deceptive. Consumers thought they had turned off their location tracking features on Google, but the company continued to secretly record their movements and used that information for advertisers.”

Read more

Google described sever changes the company agreed to as part of the settlement in a blog post published Monday. The company will show users additional information when then turn on or off their account’s location settings, provide a new control that lets users turn off tracking and delete already collected data with a single process, and spell out its privacy settings more explicitly when people create new Google accounts.

“Consistent with improvements we’ve made in recent years, we have settled this investigation which was based on outdated product policies that we changed years ago,” a Google spokesperson said in an email.

The attorneys’ investigation into Google and subsequent lawsuit came after a 2018 report that found Google’s Location History setting didn’t stop the company’s location tracking, even though the setting promised that “with Location History off, the places you go are no longer stored.” Google quickly updated the description of its settings, clarifying that you actually have to turn off a completely different setting called Web & App Activity if you want the company to stop following you around.

The mislabeled setting prompted four years of legal headaches for the Google. Last month, the company settled a different lawsuit with the Arizona state attorney general over the same issue for $85 million, bringing the total Google will pay out over the problem to nearly half a billion dollars. The company faces even more lawsuits related to the problem with regulators in Washington, D.C., Indiana and Texas.

Despite waves of legal and media attention, Google’s location settings are still confusing, according to experts in interface design. The fine print makes it clear that you need to change multiple settings if you don’t want Google collecting data about everywhere you go, but you have to read carefully. It remains to be seen how clearly the changes the company promised in the settlement will communicate its data practices.

In the absence of any meaningful privacy rules at the federal level, a number of states passed their own privacy laws over the past few as concerns over data issues have entered the mainstream. California, Virginia, Illinois, and a number of other states now have general data protection rules, but even in those states, the rules are far from comprehensive.

There’s bipartisan support for a federal privacy law, the American Data Privacy and Protection Act, which the government came closer than ever to passing this year, but the bill failed to make it through Congress.

For now, regulators are forced to work with what they have. The one consumer protection rule that applies across the board is that companies aren’t allowed to trick you, and state and federal regulators have started coming after the tech industry for misleading people. Just last week, Apple was sued after Gizmodo exclusively reported that the company collects analytics data even after you turn off the iPhone Analytics privacy setting. Facebook dealt with similar legal troubles in a $5 billion fine from the FTC, which found, among numerous other problems, that the social media company left millions of users unable to turn off facial recognition after promising that anyone could opt-out.

Update 11/14/2022, 1:50 p.m. ET: This story has been updated with a comment from Google and more details about the updates the company agreed to in the settlement.

More from Gizmodo

Sign up for Gizmodo's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump Org is battling prosecutors over 3 little words that could swing the New York tax-fraud trial

    Hint: The 3 little words are not "I love you." Instead, it's a legal phrase that could decide who wins the ongoing Trump Organization tax-fraud trial.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects StarKist's tuna price-fixing class action appeal

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a bid by StarKist Co, owned by South Korea's Dongwon Industries, to avoid a lawsuit by tuna buyers accusing it of fixing prices. The justices turned away StarKist's appeal of a lower court's decision that let three groups of tuna purchasers receive class action status to jointly sue the canned tuna company even though a large number of buyers may not have been overcharged and injured by the price fixing. The case could have given the justices, had they decided to hear it, a chance to make it harder for consumers and other plaintiffs to receive class action status.

  • Rock Hill, Tepper tentatively agree to $20 million settlement in failed Panthers project

    The city of Rock Hill would drop its lawsuit against Tepper companies as part of the settlement if approved by a judge, court records show.

  • The Great Russian Oil Switch Is Gathering Momentum

    (Bloomberg) -- Diversion of Russia’s crude exports to Asia is gathering pace, with record volumes heading on tankers to the region’s ports. The need to switch is becoming more acute as a ban looms on seaborne imports into Europe, which was previously Moscow’s core export market.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, Laments Bad ActorsFall of the Wor

  • FTX bankruptcy is ‘somebody running a company that’s just dumb-as-f—ing greedy,’ says Mark Cuban

    Billionaire Dallas Maverick's owner Mark Cuban recently offered his perspective on the recent implosion of crypto platform FTX.

  • The dilemma of Chinese startups going global

    One day in 2020, I published an article about a Chinese hardware maker which would have otherwise been a typical funding story. Instead, I got a complaint from its PR asking me to remove all mentions of "China" from the piece.

  • 8 Purchases Everyone Approaching Retirement Should Make

    Certain retirement purchases, like big houses and expensive boats, are often regretted by retirees. However, there are other purchases that act more as investments. Here are eight purchases every...

  • Why it may not matter whether Elon Musk broke US labor laws with his mass firings at Twitter

    Elon Musk brought a sink to work on his first day as Twitter's CEO, to let his new role 'sink in.' Twitter account of Elon Musk/AFP via Getty ImagesAbout a week after Elon Musk assumed control of Twitter on Oct. 28, 2022, the social media platform stirred up a storm of controversy by abruptly firing about half of its 7,500 employees. Within a few days, according to media reports, the company had asked some of those recently departed staffers to resume working – reinforcing a general impression o

  • Stretch Retirement Savings: Experts Recommend 5 Expenses To Cut Easily

    A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. Retirement at Any Age: Get Retirement Tips That...

  • The brands and models car shoppers want most—despite inventory levels

    American car shoppers continue to seek out the brand that consistently has among the lowest inventory, representing missed opportunities for many buyers.

  • First Mover Asia: Extreme Fear Hits Crypto as FTX Hack Makes Bad Situation Worse. What Comes Next?

    Bitcoin just had its worst week since the aftermath of the Terra blockchain's collapse. PLUS: Sam Reynolds takes a fresh look at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's case against Ripple, where a 2018 SEC official’s speech motes may prove crucial.

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and break out of the 9-to-5 grind.

  • We need to rethink retirement and when it should begin

    Discussion has begun on raising retirement age for benefits.

  • 3 FIRE Strategies You Should Know Even If You Aren't Planning to Retire Early

    The financial independence, retire early (or FIRE) movement has come up with a lot of interesting strategies. Here are three valuable strategies straight out of the FIRE playbook that can bolster your retirement savings. If your health insurance plan qualifies for a health savings account, or HSA, you have access to one of the most powerful retirement accounts available.

  • Real Estate Agents Aren't Surprised Digital Brokers Like Redfin Are In Trouble

    One year ago, tech real estate marketplace Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) announced it was discontinuing its iBuyer division, eliminating its home-flipping business and cutting 25% of its workforce. This week, digital real estate brokerage Redfin Corp. (NASDAQ: RDFN) has done the same, shutting down its Redfin Now division, eliminating its home-flipping business and cutting 13% of its staff. While many will see this as a sad sign of a faltering real estate economy, many real estate professionals

  • AG Stein files support in Brevard, Buncombe, Asheville, Madison case against HCA’s Mission

    North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has filed another brief supporting plaintiffs in the second Western N.C. lawsuit against HCA Healthcare.

  • China refiners slow down Russian oil purchases as sanctions near - trade

    Chinese refiners are slowing down Russian crude purchases in December and paying lower premiums in the face of imminent European Union sanctions and uncertainty surrounding the G7's plan to cap Russian oil prices, trading sources said. The slowdown in trade is causing Russian crude supplies to build up, weighing on prices, as China and India have become major buyers of the oil since the Ukraine war broke out. The European Union will ban Russian crude and oil products imports on Dec. 5 and Feb. 5, respectively.

  • Here Are All 23 Stocks I've Bought During the 2022 Bear Market

    The ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and tech-dependent Nasdaq Composite have all plunged into bear market territory. Historically, stock market crashes, corrections, and bear markets have represented the ideal time for long-term investors to put their money to work. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is a new addition to my portfolio in 2022 (I specifically bought GOOGL).

  • I made $244,000 last year as a freelancer using a platform for finding tech gigs — here's how

    Olivier Boulais is a freelance product designer who tried sites like Freelancer.com before finding A.Team. Now he works on full-time, long-term gigs.

  • Binance CEO Announces 'Industry Recovery Fund' Amid FTX Exchange Collapse

    The world's largest crypto exchange Binance is forming an "industry recovery fund" to help projects overcome possible liquidity crises.