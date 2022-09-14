Google has already published its version of the new 31 emojis

Ivan Mehta
·2 min read

Unicode Consortium, an organization maintaining the official emojis catalog for smartphones, published the Unicode 15.0 standard on Tuesday with 31 new emojis including a pushing hand, a shaking face (or I’m SHOOK), a moose, a goose, the long-awaited pink heart, and a Wi-Fi/wireless sign.

We first saw some of the illustrations of these 31 emojis — one of the lowest number of additions in the past few years — back in July. Now that they are approved, phone manufacturers, operating system makers, and app makers will implement their own versions to bring them to your devices. To that end, Google has already published these new emojis with its Noto font for the web — so developers can easily embed them in their projects.

Draft illustration of emojis in Unicode 15.0 Image Credits: Emojipedia

The search giant said that the new emojis will be available by the end of the year on Android and next year on other Google products. Along with the color version of the updated Noto font, the company has also published a revamped monochrome version of the font with new emojis. Google first launched monochrome emojis earlier this year as a nod to emojis on old feature phones.

What's more, Google is releasing its first set of animated emojis for open usage with some of them already available in the company's Messages app.

Image Credits: Google

The company is also adopting the COLRv1 standard, which lets you change parts of the font — in this case, emojis. For instance, you can try out this demo with the duck emoji to shuffle the colors of different parts to create a new version of it. Currently, support for COLRv1 is only available in Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge with Firefox support coming up soon. However, you can't send these remixed emojis through the messaging apps just yet.

A result from a Google Demo of a color-changing emoji Image Credits: Google

Google's letting users change their emoji colors through the G-board-based emoji kitchen, though. You can add a colored heart to an existing emoji to change its color. For example, mixing a red rose with a yellow colored heart will create a yellow rose.

Image Credits: Google

Hopefully, we'll see updated emoji implementations from the likes of Apple, Samsung, and Microsoft soon.

