Google will answer all your questions about the Stadia cloud gaming service ‘this summer’

E3 2019 is a little more than two weeks away, and it’s starting to look like some gaming announcements from Google might also be set to drop around that time.

Since unveiling its new Stadia game streaming service in March, the company has been pretty quiet when it comes to the key details that potential subscribers want to know. Things like when it will be live, how much the service will cost and what titles will be lined up and ready to go for the launch. But that doesn’t look like it will be the case much longer.

It just so happens that Google decided to let everyone know on Friday, via a tweet from the Stadia Twitter account, that the answers to each of those things will be revealed soon. As in, sometime “this summer.”

This summer, three of the wishes you've been asking for will finally be granted:

💰 Price Reveal

🎮 Game Announcements

🚀 Launch Info





Stay tuned here for more Stadia details coming soon. — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) May 24, 2019





Google formally unveiled Stadia in March at GDC 2019, presenting the service as a digital platform that will allow users to play games on virtually every device they own. At launch, it will support desktops, laptops, TVs, tablets, and phones, and you can seamlessly jump between them all. Benefits Google touts of the service include the fact that you don’t have to suffer through updates or downloads. You can just jump right into games — which you can also enjoy with beautiful graphics of up to 4K HDR and smooth frame rates of up to 60 FPS.

Among the other details we do know so far, games like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Doom Eternal have already been confirmed for the service. Google will be making plenty of first-party titles through its new “Stadia Games and Entertainment” studio, and it’s also shipped development tools to more than 100 studios around the world.

Pricing details we’re still waiting on include how much the companion Stadia Controller will cost and what the actual pricing model for the overall service will be. As well as whether there will be some kind of trial offering to entice players to try it out before they go all-in.

