Google’s anti-trust lawsuit began Tuesday
The government said it allows Google to dominate nearly 90% of all searches in the country and 95% of searches on mobile devices.
The government said it allows Google to dominate nearly 90% of all searches in the country and 95% of searches on mobile devices.
Google is bringing its generative AI search experience to the first countries outside the U.S., the company announced today, starting with expansions in India and Japan. The new AI-powered search feature, also known as SGE (Search Generative Experience), will become available through Google's Search Labs in those markets, and will introduce a new feature aimed at making it easier to find information in its AI-powered overviews. First announced at this year's Google I/O Developer conference in May, SGE introduces a conversational mode to Google Search where you can ask Google questions about a topic and then have it return answers, similar to an AI chatbot.
Google stock may be at an inflection point as the company locks horns with the FTC and tech gets serious about commercializing AI.
At its annual fall event, Apple announced the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max which feature faster A17 chips, a lighter titanium frame and a longer zoom.
Here's a list of the best tablets you can buy right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.
ESPN announced it’s giving fans an alternate live NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars that will be fully animated in the “Toy Story” universe. The event, titled “Toy Story Funday Football,” will stream on Disney+, ESPN+ and NFL+ (mobile only) on October 1 at 9:30 a.m. ET. It will air the same time as the real NFL International Series game, which takes place at Wembley Stadium in London.
Conservative Republicans made it clear they have little interest in backing down from a spending fight even after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy agreed to their demands for an impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden.
The complex dynamics of global policies, supply, and innovation will impact the battery industry in the coming decades. How will nations and governments perceive the future of electrical energy? The United States’ dependence on oil has long influenced its domestic and foreign policies.
Amazon this morning announced an expansion of its logistics network that will allow its selling partners to move their products in bulk from Amazon’s low-cost storage service, Amazon Warehousing Distribution (AWD), to any sales channel, including physical stores and warehouses, instead of only directly to consumers' doorsteps. The new solution, called Multi-Channel Distribution (MCD), will allow sellers to replenish all their sales and fulfillment channels from a single inventory pool, Amazon explains, which simplifies supply chain management and allows for cost savings on inbound shipping. The solution also allows sellers to leverage Amazon's investment in its distribution network and technology to maintain the right inventory levels across all their sales channels, including online and physical store locations, in order to grow their business.
'Definitely five stars' and perfect for home or work — grab it before the sale ends.
This glorious goo boldly goes where no conventional cleaners dare to tread. Score it for half off!
In an emergency addition to the pod, Matt Harmon opens the show by reacting to Aaron Rodgers' devastating injury on Monday Night Football. Harmon and Andy Behrens then react to the People's Panic Meter mailbag and provide top waiver wire pickups for the week.
Threads is currently blocking searches for a number of “potentially sensitive” words, including “vaccines,” “covid,” and other variations of words that have previously been linked to misinformation on Meta’s platform.
If you need to cash a check but don't have an ID or a bank account, your options may be limited. Here's what you need to know.
Character.ai, the AI app maker that lets users design their own AI characters, is catching up to ChatGPT in terms of mobile app usage. According to a recent analysis by market intelligence firm Similarweb, the iOS and Android apps for the a16z-backed Character.ai are now seeing 4.2 million monthly active users in the U.S., compared with nearly 6 million monthly U.S. actives for ChatGPT's mobile apps. In fact, the average mobile app has a 30-day retention rate of 3% to 4%, and uninstall rates are above 40% after 30 days, per data from mobile marketing firm Appsflyer.
"If you want perfect Barbie feet, you have to try a medical pedicure."
Women on TikTok are getting candid about their struggles with "body grief." The post What is ‘body grief’? Women on TikTok get real about mourning their ‘old’ bodies appeared first on In The Know.
Cam Payne won’t play for the Spurs this season after all.
We tested ereaders from Kobo, Amazon, Boox and more to see which one is the best overall, along with a budget pick and the best one with page-turn buttons.
Score a pair of Apple AirPods for $30 off, a top-rated smart TV for just $80 and lots, lots more.
Strickland totally shut down Adesanya en route to taking his middleweight championship.