Google approved to move forward on gesture-controlled technology project

Thanks to FCC approval for Google to operate its experimental, gesture-controlled watch at higher power levels, the technology is one step closer to being effectively touchless.

Though the project debuted in 2015 starring a gesture-controlled watch, Google's Project Soli was unable to effectively progress after 2016 due to Federal Communication Commission power restrictions. This week, however, Google's waiver requesting authorization from the FCC to operate the project at higher power levels was granted, allowing the company to recommence work in more propitious conditions.

The watch uses a radar to detect hand movements, like tapping your index finger against your thumb or opening all your fingers simultaneously, and then uses this information to control various features. The FCC determined that such project could ultimately serve the public without causing harm; therefore, the issues that Google had with the watch not recognizing all gestures due to low power are soon to be resolved.

Right now, the most obvious application for the technology is use in future smartwatches. This could bring new functionality to the devices, as well as increse accessibiliy for those with mobility ot tactility impairments. Google imagines the tech will be integrated not only into wearables, but also into "phones, computers, cars, and IoT devices in our environment."

The project looks likely to lead to more smart home devices that we can control with just the wave of our hands instead of our smartphones or voices.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0QNiZfSsPc0