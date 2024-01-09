Google apps are coming to select Ford, Nissan and Lincoln vehicles in 2024

Google has teamed up with more automakers to offer vehicles that come pre-installed with Google apps, the company revealed today at CES 2024 in Las Vegas. Nissan, Ford and Lincoln are rolling out select models with built-in Google Maps, Assistant and Play Store — among other applications — this year, while Porsche is expected to follow suit in 2025. They're the upcoming addition to the growing list of auto brands embracing tighter Google integration, which includes Honda, Volvo, Polestar, Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Renault.

The company has also announced new features for cars with built-in Google apps. One of those features rolling out today is the ability to send trips users have planned on their Android or iOS Google Maps app to their cars. That way, they'll no longer need to plug in multi-stop trips on their car's Google Maps again after they've already plotted it meticulously on their phones. In addition, Chrome is making its way to select Polestar and Volvo cars today as part of a beta release, allowing users to browse websites and even access their bookmarks while they're parked. The browser will be available for more cars later this year.

Google is also adding PBS KIDS and Crunchyroll to its list of apps for vehicles to give users and their kids access to more entertainment content. And to give drivers a quick way to keep an eye on changing weather conditions, Google's built-in apps for cars now includes The Weather Channel's. It will provide users with hourly forecasts, as well as alerts and a "Trip View" radar on their dashboard, so they no longer have to check their phones. Finally, Google has announced that it's expanding its digital car keys' availability to select Volvo cars soon, allowing owners to unlock, lock and even start their cars with their Android phone.

