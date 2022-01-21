Google asks judge to dismiss most of Texas antitrust lawsuit

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Google outside their headquarters in Mountainview, California.
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google asked a federal judge on Friday to dismiss the majority of an antitrust lawsuit filed by Texas and other states that accused the search giant of abusing its dominance of the online advertising market.

Google said in its court filing that the states failed to show that it illegally worked with Facebook, now Meta, to counter "header bidding," a technology that publishers developed to make more money from advertising placed on their websites. Facebook has not been named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

The states had also alleged that Google used at least three programs to manipulate ad auctions to coerce advertisers and publishers into using Google's tools.

Google responded that the states had a "collection of grievances" but no proof of wrongdoing. On some of the allegations, Google argued further that the states waited too long to file its lawsuit.

"They criticize Google for not designing its products to better suit its rivals' needs and for making improvements to those products that leave its competitors too far behind. They see the 'solution' to Google’s success as holding Google back, rather than letting market forces urge its competitors forward," the company said in its filing.

Google asked for four of the six counts to be dismissed with prejudice, which means that it could not be brought back to the same court.

The Texas lawsuit had two other claims based on state law and made against Google which were stayed in September. The search giant did not ask for them to be dismissed on Friday but reserved the right to do so in the future.

The lawsuit is one part of a long list of antitrust investigations and federal and state litigation against the Big Tech platforms.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • John Deere Is Facing a Farmer Revolt

    (Bloomberg) -- Farm equipment giant John Deere boasted record profits in 2021 as the global pandemic made consumers and countries more reliant than ever on a functioning agricultural sector. Also last year, unionized workers demanded a piece of the company’s growing pie, and after a strike forced John Deere to provide better compensation to the men and women who make its products.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash

  • Airbus revokes Qatar order for 50 A321 jets as rift widens

    PARIS (Reuters) -Airbus on Thursday raised the stakes in a dispute with major customer Qatar Airways over grounded and undelivered A350 jets by announcing it had revoked a separate contract for 50 smaller A321neo jets the airline plans to use for new routes. The move widens a dispute that moved closer towards a rare courtroom clash on Thursday, with a procedural hearing over Qatar's claim for more than $600 million in compensation over A350 flaws pencilled in for the week of April 26 in London. Airbus revealed it was walking away from the contract for A321neos in skeletal arguments presented during a scheduling session over the A350 dispute at a division of Britain's High Court on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said.

  • Worker was scheduled as ‘Black boy,’ suit says. Now Louisiana meat company must pay up

    Federal officials said the former employee was repeatedly referred to as “Black boy,” “the Black boy” or “little Black guy.”

  • The entire staff of a bagel shop in California quit after their manager was fired, a report says

    The workers alleged their manager was unfairly fired. Noah's NY Bagels told KCRA it was looking into the matter.

  • When it comes to the current job market, maybe employees are not the problem

    OpEd: I’m beginning to think that maybe it’s not the workers who are at fault here.

  • Intel to Announce U.S. Manufacturing Plans on Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. will announce Friday the next step in Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger’s plan to build up semiconductor production in the U.S., seeking to restore the chipmaker’s edge in manufacturing technology.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Seesaw as Traders Eye Risks; Bitcoin Sinks: Markets WrapCrypto Selloff Pushes Bitcoin to a Six-Month Low of $38,000Am

  • Chinese woman told by Lowe's customer to go back to her country is scolded by store employee for filming

    A Lowe’s in Illinois has come under fire after a Chinese woman and Springfield resident claims another customer told her to go back to her country. Xuna Hu says she was shopping for two fire pits when the other customer tried to get Hu to hand over one of the pits, leading up to the alleged racist encounter at a Lowe’s branch on Wabash Avenue on Jan. 17. "I was like alright, I’ll just give you one then,” Hu told WICS Channel 20.

  • 14 Horrific Job Postings That Prove Companies Don't Give A Crap About Their Employees

    These are pathetic.View Entire Post ›

  • Texas sues Google over local radio ads for its smartphones

    Texas' attorney general on Wednesday sued Google, alleging the company asked local radio DJs to record personal endorsements for smartphones that they hadn't used or been provided.

  • Germany wants to attract 400,000 skilled workers from abroad each year

    Germany's new coalition government wants to attract 400,000 qualified workers from abroad each year to tackle both a demographic imbalance and labour shortages in key sectors that risk undermining the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. "The shortage of skilled workers has become so serious by now that it is dramatically slowing down our economy," Christian Duerr, parliamentary leader of the co-governing Free Democrats (FDP), told business magazine WirtschaftsWoche. "We can only get the problem of an ageing workforce under control with a modern immigration policy... We have to reach the mark of 400,000 skilled workers from abroad as quickly as possible," Duerr added.

  • Colorado tries to land new space company, keep homegrown brewery expansion in state

    The space company has 4,000 employees nationwide but none in Colorado right now. The brewery is considering expansion in Texas instead of locally.

  • Family of US Marine killed in Afghanistan files $25 million lawsuit against Alec Baldwin, claiming the actor accused them of being insurrectionists on Instagram

    The family of the slain US Marine Rylee McCollum alleged in the lawsuit that Baldwin caused them "emotional distress" with his Instagram post.

  • GM to dealers: Stop playing games with 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06

    Dealers who don't end bad practices like overcharging on reservation fees, adding massive "market adjustment" prices or using sales brokers will risk losing their Chevy Corvette Z06 allotments.

  • Kentucky Supreme Court upholds ruling in favor of UK in years-long whistleblower case

    The Kentucky Supreme Court upheld previous rulings, which said Kearney did not meet the state requirements to be considered a whistleblower.

  • Here’s How Gen Z Is Changing the Workplace — and What Experts Think It Means for the Future

    Every generation comes with fresh attitudes and methods shaped by their unique period in history. Generation Z, born between 1997 and 2012, have grown up as truly digital natives, never knowing a time...

  • Ohio leaders schedule Friday event in Newark for likely chip plant announcement

    The state won't say what the event is about, but The Columbus Dispatch has reported Intel has picked Licking County for a $20 billion chip factory.

  • No bacon in California? Restaurants, grocers try to make sense of new pork-products law

    Space for breeding pigs in Iowa is the center of controversy. | Commentary

  • Google Team That Keeps Services Online Rocked by Mental Health Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- When Chewy Shaw left Google’s site reliability group in April, he told colleagues in a memo that interactions with his managers had made him depressed and suicidal.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Seesaw as Traders Eye Risks; Bitcoin Sinks: Markets WrapCrypto Selloff Pushes Bitcoin to a Six-Month Low of $38,000American Airlines Sues The Points Guy Over Its Rewa

  • VMware Staff Blast Hire of AWS Manager Who Faced Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- VMware Inc. employees are sharply criticizing the company’s decision to hire a former Amazon Web Services executive who was subject to an internal investigation over alleged discriminatory comments.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Seesaw as Traders Eye Risks; Bitcoin Sinks: Markets WrapCrypto Selloff Pushes Bitcoin to a Six-Month Low of $38,000American Airlines

  • PG&E Probation Ends As Judge Calls It a ‘Continuing Menace’

    (Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. is ending a five-year felony probation as a “continuing menace to California,” a judge supervising the company said in his parting observations, noting the company went on a “crime spree” even as he tried to rehabilitate it.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correcti