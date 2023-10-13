Google Has Your Back If Its AI Lands You in Copyright Trouble

Maxwell Zeff
·2 min read
0
Google AI

Google says it will defend users in a legal setting if copyright issues arise with their generative artificial intelligence. It joins the ranks of other big tech players who have done the same.

“Put simply: if customers are challenged on copyright grounds, we will assume responsibility for the potential legal risks involved,” said Laurie Richardson, Google’sVP of Trust and Safety Laurie Richardson, in a blog post Thursday

The move follows suit from Adobe and Microsoft, who have both pledged to defend users on generative AI related copyright infringement cases. All three big tech players set a standard for the industry that the companies who make generative AI products should be responsible for any legal issues with the output – not the user.

“You can expect Google Cloud to cover claims, like copyright infringement, made against your company, regardless of whether they stem from the generated output or Google’s use of training data to create our generative AI models,” Google said in a separate blog post also published Thursday.

Adobe announced back in June that it would offer protection for any copyright claims for outputs produced by Firefly, its generative AI art creation tool. In September, Microsoft pledged the same legal protection for users for its generative AI tool Copilot.

Microsoft, Github and OpenAI themselves were sued for copyright law infringement last year alleging that GitHub Copilot relies on “software piracy on an unprecedented scale,” as reported by The Verge.

There’s a larger question at the core of these cases, and it’s more complicated than whether or not big tech should be paying the legal fees: should large language models be running on copyrighted material at all? It’s one of the key advantages of a company that uses AI like Tesla, which is able to train machine learning for self-driving cars on a huge data set of videos from cameras in other Teslas that it already owns the rights to.

Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement

More from Gizmodo

Sign up for Gizmodo's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Recommended Stories

  • Deasie wants to rank and filter data to make generative AI more reliable

    While at McKinsey, they say they observed "significant problems" -- and opportunities -- around enterprise data governance, and specific ways in which these problems could impact a company's ability to adopt generative AI. A recent IDC survey of more than 900 executives at large enterprises found that 86% agree more governance is needed to ensure the "quality and integrity" of generative AI insights. Just 30% of respondents to the survey, meanwhile, said that they felt "extremely prepared or ready" to leverage generative AI today.

  • Google's AI-powered search experience can now generate images, write drafts

    Google's AI-powered search feature, SGE (Search Generative Experience), is gaining some new skills, starting today. The AI feature, which introduces a conversational mode in Search, is now going to be able to generate images using prompts directly in SGE similar to rival Bing's support of OpenAI's DALLE-E 3. In addition, SGE will now allow users to write drafts within SGE where you can customize the output to be longer or shorter or change the tone of the writing to be more serious or casual. The new features come on the heels of a series of rapid-fire updates to SGE as the pace of AI technology development quickens.

  • Upfront's Kobie Fuller is reimagining the blog post with the interactivity of generative AI

    Kobie Fuller, whose day job is general partner at Upfront Ventures, thinks there may be a way to bring the blog into the modern age by taking advantage of the interactivity of generative AI. Fuller’s idea centers around taking the notion of a blog post and making it a confined micro topic that users could explore by interacting with a bot. “Through the power of AI, what we are now able to do is take a standard long-form post and turn it into many different formats once we make the effort of constructing a sophisticated micro AI conversation that can adapt [to user queries],” Fuller told TechCrunch.

  • Box unveils unique AI pricing plan to account for high cost of running LLMs

    As generative AI becomes embedded in enterprise software, one of the challenges that companies face is how to fairly price it to recoup the cost of running their content against foundational large language models like OpenAI's. Box introduced Box AI last May, bringing generative AI to the platform via a partnership with OpenAI. “So regardless of whether you ask a document question, you generate content in Box Notes or you go to a hub and ask a question, you get 20 queries per month,” CEO Aaron Levie said. At that point, they can dip into a shared pool of 2,000 additional credits that belong to the entire company.

  • Adobe Firefly's generative AI models can now create vector graphics in Illustrator

    Illustrator is Adobe's vector graphics tool for graphic artists and it's about to join the generative AI era with the launch of the Firefly Vector Model at Adobe's MAX conference today. Adobe describes the new model as "the world's first generative AI model focused on producing vector graphics." Like Firefly for creating images and photos, Firefly for Illustrator will be able to create entire vector graphics from scratch.

  • Adobe Firefly can now generate more realistic images

    At MAX, its annual conference for creatives, Adobe today announced that it has updated the models that power Firefly, its generative AI image creation service. According to Adobe, the Firefly Image 2 Model, as it's officially called, will be better at rendering humans, for example, including facial features, skin, body and hands (which have long vexed similar models). Adobe also today announced that Firefly's users have now generated three billion images since the service launched about half a year ago, with one billion generated last month alone.

  • Q&A: Writer CEO May Habib on competing with ChatGPT, AI opportunities, and regulation

    AI startup Writer raised $100 million in its Series B funding round as it targets the enterprise market for artificial intelligence.

  • Some gen AI vendors say they'll defend customers from IP lawsuits. Others, not so much.

    A person using generative AI -- models that generate text, images, music and more given a prompt -- could infringe on someone else's copyright through no fault of their own. In the fast-changing landscape of generative AI, companies monetizing the tech -- from startups to big tech companies like Google, Amazon and Microsoft -- are approaching IP risks from very different angles. Others have published policies to shield themselves from liability, leaving customers to foot the legal bills.

  • Google Pixel 8 lineup has a bevy of generative AI features

    Google is infusing Pixel 8s with generative AI, adding on-demand summaries, translations and read-aloud features in articles and web pages.

  • How much can artists make from generative AI? Vendors won't say

    As tech companies begin to monetize generative AI, the creators on whose work it is trained are asking for their fair share. A recent open letter from The Authors Guild signed by more than 8,500 writers, including Margaret Atwood, Dan Brown and Jodi Picoult, urges generative AI companies to cease using their works without proper authorization or compensation. Artists, meanwhile, have brought numerous lawsuits against generative AI vendors like Stability AI, Midjourney and Microsoft regarding copyright and misuse.

  • Adobe launches Photoshop's web version with Firefly-powered AI tools

    Adobe officially launched Photoshop for the web on Wednesday for all users with paid plans. The web version, which was in beta for almost two years, is now available with Firefly-powered AI tools such as generative fill and generative expand. Adobe said that users can easily collaborate on files by sharing links with another person, even if they don't have a subscription.

  • Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro hands-on: Generative AI and a temperature sensor on your phone

    Our first impressions of Google's latest flagships, including how to use the temperature sensor on the Pixel 8 Pro.

  • Spotify spotted developing AI-generated playlists created with prompts

    Following the successful launch of Spotify's AI-powered DJ feature and, more recently, added support for AI-translated podcasts, Spotify now appears to be developing another means of using AI in its app: AI-powered playlists. References discovered in the app's code indicate the company may be developing generative AI playlists users could create using prompts. The additions were uncovered by tech veteran-turned-investor Chris Messina, who posted screenshots of code in Spotify's app that refer to "AI playlists" and "playlists based on your prompts."

  • Generative AI stickers are coming to Meta's apps along with AI editing

    At its Meta Connect event today, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that generative AI stickers would be coming to Meta's messaging apps. The feature, which is powered by its new foundational model for image generation, Emu, will allow users to create unique AI stickers in a matter of seconds across Meta apps, including WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, and even Facebook Stories. "Every day people send hundreds of millions of stickers to express things in chats," said Zuckerberg.

  • Getty is going to offer AI-generated images after all

    Getty is officially getting into the AI image business, after banning AI art a year ago.

  • The hot new thing: AI platforms that stop AI's mistakes before production

    In fact, Scott Guthrie, Microsoft's executive vice president of Cloud and AI, estimated back in March that upwards of 40% of the code that developers were uploading to the AI developer tool GitHub Copilot was both "AI-generated and unmodified." Earlier this week, an Israel-based startup, Digma, announced $6 million in seed funding for a continuous feedback platform that runs locally on developers' machines and helps them analyze their code -- including generative AI-created code -- to identify issues. Today, a months-old, four-person, Bay Area-startup called Braintrust is taking the wraps off its own fresh funding round of $3 million.

  • From AI Assistant to image restyler: Meta's new AI features

    Meta announced a host of new AI-powered bots, features and products to be released across its messaging apps, the Meta Quest 3 and the future Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. The new features -- ranging from an AI assistant to image editing -- harness the power of generative AI to make Meta's technology just that much more addictive. Although, per Meta's wording, the new AI experiences and features "give you the tools to be more creative, expressive and productive."

  • The copyright issues around generative AI aren't going away anytime soon

    Generative AI has brought a host of copyright issues to the fore. Just this week, authors including George R.R. Martin, led by the Authors Guild, filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, alleging that the startup's viral AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT, was trained on their work without their knowledge or consent. Onstage at Disrupt 2023, Anastasis Germanidis, one of the co-founders of Runway, a company developing generative AI tools for video, said that his company is "still exploring" the right approach to training AI models on artists' and creators' works.

  • Amazon is bringing generative AI to Fire TV along with new devices

    At its annual devices event, Amazon updated its Fire TV lineup with new devices, including the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max,  as well as a new Fire TV-branded soundbar -- following its rival Roku into expansions into other home entertainment products. The company says Fire TV users will now be able to ask Alexa more nuanced and open-ended questions about TV shows and movies, thanks to the new generative AI experience, which allows them to speak in a more natural and conversational way. Amazon debuted the generative AI-powered Alexa update at its event earlier this morning.

  • YouTube Studio to give creators a generative AI tool to suggest video topics

    During today's YouTube event, CEO Neal Mohan revealed that the platform is testing a new generative AI-powered tool in YouTube Studio that suggests video topics, making the brainstorming process easier for content creators. Called “AI insights for Creators,” the inspiration tool will generate ideas based on data about what audiences are already watching, Mohan explained. The AI tool suggests a video idea about Portugal's history and recommends places in the area she could highlight for her subscribers.