Google has blocked Russian state media outlets RT and Sputnik from its app store in Europe

Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaking during a Google event in California in 2016. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Google has blocked apps related to RT and Sputnik from its Play Store in Europe, a spokesperson tells Insider.

The EU is preparing to block the Russian state-backed media channels.

Apple on Tuesday announced it had blocked both apps from its App Store outside Russia.

Google has blocked apps connected to RT and Sputnik — two Russian state-controlled media outlets — from its Play Store in Europe, a spokesperson told Insider.

It's the latest in the company's efforts to rein in Russian disinformation about the Ukraine conflict across its platforms, and comes as the European Commission prepares in the coming days to ban access to the two state-backed channels, which have denied Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Google previously blocked downloads of the RT app within Ukraine.

Banning the two apps brings the company's European app store policy in line with Google-owned YouTube's, which announced on Tuesday that it would block RT and Sputnik channels across Europe. Google also said it was banning Russian state-funded media sites from appearing on Google News.

Tech companies such as Google and Apple are rapidly updating their policies as international coalitions including the US and EU continue to put pressure on Russia.

On Tuesday, Apple announced it would block RT and Sputnik from its App Store in all territories outside of Russia. Google has not yet gone as far as Apple, with both apps still available on Google's Play Store in territories outside of Europe.

Are you a Google employee with more to share? Got a tip? Contact reporter Hugh Langley via encrypted email (hlangley@protonmail.com) or encrypted messaging apps Signal/Telegram at +1 628-228-1836. Reach out using a non-work device.

Read the original article on Business Insider