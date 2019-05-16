Google’s brand new Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are now available on Amazon

Google just released two brand new smartphones that bring back the beloved Nexus phone program! Well, sort of. They’re not actually Nexus branded phones, but they do resurrect the spirit of Google’s Nexus line, offering great designs and impressive performance at affordable prices. And we have more good news: they’re finally available on Amazon! The new Google Pixel 3a and Google Pixel 3a XL are both in stock on Amazon right now, though they’re likely flying off the virtual store shelves so you’ll want to hurry up if you want to get your hands on one anytime soon. Definitely check them out.

Google Pixel 3a

Get more done with an extraordinary camera, fast-charging battery, and the helpful Google Assistant built in.

Motion Auto Focus will make sure the people and pets in your shot stay sharp as you snap away.

Let the Google Assistant help screen your calls, so you know who’s calling and why before you pick up.

Get more done with an Adaptive Battery that delivers 7 hours of use on just a 15-minute charge. It’s designed to learn your favorite apps and reduce power to the ones you rarely use.

3 years of security and OS updates to keep your phone protected against the latest threats and performing at its best.

The custom-made Titan M security chip helps secure the operating system and your most sensitive data, like passwords.

Google Pixel 3a XL

