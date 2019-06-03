Google brings AR lions and tigers and bears to Search

Google announced late last week that select animal search results on certain smartphones will now be accompanied by a "View in 3D" option; when tapped, not only can you turn, flip, and rotate the animal of your choice to get a better look, but also you can also select "View in your space" to see it in your office or bedroom via your smartphone's camera lens.

In early May at Google's annual developer conference, the company announced that 3D and AR models will soon be listed among the rest of a user's web search results on AR-enabled smartphones. On Friday, that feature began rolling out in the US -- but only if you search for animals.

If you want to see how much space a pug would take up in your studio before committing to one, you can now search "pug" on your Google-based mobile web browser to gain access to a result that says "View in 3D." When tapped, you'll be given a 3D model of the animal, which you can turn, flip, and rotate. However, if you want to see one "live" in your apartment, you can tap "View in your space." The camera application will then open, Google will advise you on how to calibrate your device, and then a pug -- with realistic mannerisms -- will appear to scale right on the floor ahead of you via the lens.

As of right now, the animals that users can view as 3D and AR models are limited but generous for a first launch. Users can check out a variety of different dog breeds as well as wild animals like sharks, various birds, reptiles, and mammals. If you ever wanted to see how you compare to a giant panda, Google makes it easy.

At the conference, Google announced that this feature is not always going to be limited to animals; in fact, the company has plans to offer 3D and AR models of objects like body parts and retail products like shoes.