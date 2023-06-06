Google brings its predictive smart compose feature to Chat

As with Gmail and Docs, it suggests relevant phrases in context as you write.

Google's Slack-like business app Chat, previously known as Hangouts, is getting an AI update on web, the company announced. As with Docs and Gmail, Google is introducing "smart compose," suggesting relevant phrases in context as you write, effectively saving time by reducing repetitive typing. The aim, the company said, is to help you communicate with colleagues quicker "to move conversations or projects forward more efficiently."

Google has notoriously confusing communications around its messaging apps, so as a reminder, Chat is its enterprise chat app originally introduced among a slate of business offerings. It has features similar to the original Hangouts experience, but with upgrades like reactions and reply suggestions. While designed for enterprises, it's available for free to individual users as well.

Chat got Google's Material Design treatment earlier this year, tying it more closely to Gmail, from where it can be directly launched. Along with new fonts, colors, panel sizing and other aesthetic changes, Google introduced a new topic button designed to make project collaboration easier.

Since Chat has a lot in common with Gmail, it makes sense to have the smart compose option in both apps. Google notes that it will be turned ON by default and can be disabled by unchecking "Enable predictive suggestions as you compose a message on web and desktop" under smart compose. As mentioned, the update only pertains to the web version — it's now rolling out to rapid release domains, and will arrive to others starting on June 26th.