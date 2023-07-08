Google Calendar allows users to indicate their location at specific times of the day

Google has expanded an existing feature for Calendar to give users an easy way to let their co-workers know where they can be reached at different times of the day. The company first launched "working locations," allows users to indicate where they're working through their schedules, back in 2021. But now, they can set their working locations in Calendar for specific portions of the day in order to more accurately reflect their availability.

As Google said in its announcement, working from different locations is common for those with hybrid work environments. This feature could make it easier for co-workers to figure out if they can meet for in-person collaboration or if they have to schedule a video conference instead. To use the feature, they can create an event and choose Working Location before selecting a time frame and indicating their location for those hours. The upgraded Working Location feature is now available for all Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Education Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade and Nonprofit users.

A screenshot of Google Calendar.

The tech giant is also making Google Docs more creator-friendly. When users fire up the app and open a Docs file on an Android device, it will now start in edit mode. There's no need to tap on the edit button anymore — they can now go straight into document and immediately start typing or changing things up. Tapping on the open document will instantly bring up the on-screen keyboard unless they have a physical keyboard connected to their device.