  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Alphabet CEO: Fighting misinformation 'at the heart of everything' Google does

Julia La Roche
·Correspondent
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Google's long-time mission has been to "organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful," according to Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai — and combating the rising tide of misinformation is "at the heart of everything we do."

Silicon Valley is at the center of a political firestorm over information shared on its platforms — and how that contributes to a fractured, polarized climate. In an exclusive interview with Yahoo Finance, Pichai said the world's largest search engine focuses primarily on ranking results that are "factual, accurate and safe."

That effort "is part of what we do, and everything we do in ranking information is designed for that," Pichai said, adding that the company is doing the same with YouTube, the online video platform owned by Google.

"Content responsibility has been a big part of our focus. And we are making tremendous strides, both by using human reviewers and A.I.," Pichai said — calling it "constant ongoing work. The amount of information in the world is more than ever before, and so we are constantly working to scale that up."

During the company's first-quarter earnings analyst call, Pichai highlighted some of the results from its investments in machine learning, which flags content that violates the company's policies. A new metric called the Violative View Rate (VVR) plunged during Q4 from the comparable quarter in 2017, Pichai noted on the call.

There will be always debates about what is OK to say, what is not OK to say, and I don't see all that going away.Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai

Still, the volume of disputed information continues to explode, putting big tech companies on the hotseat. In late March, Pichai testified remotely alongside Facebook (F.B.) CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter (TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey during a hearing held by the subcommittees of the U.S. House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee on "Social Media's Role in Promoting Extremism and Misinformation." 

In his written testimony, Pichai noted that more than 500 hours of video are uploaded to YouTube every minute, and approximately 15% of search queries on Google each day are new. That underscores what Pichai told Yahoo Finance is the "inherent nature of information," and the boundaries of acceptable discourse.

The CEO suggested "there will be always debates about what is O.K. to say, what is not O.K. to say, and I don't see all that going away." 

For its part, Google aims to "develop better frameworks, better processes, better systems, better principles, and do this better than ever before," Pichai said. 

"And our data shows that we are able to do that. But I think it will always be ongoing work given in any large system," he added.

When addressing misinformation around the COVID-19 pandemic, Pichai said that search relied primarily on data from recognized organizations like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a source of authoritative information. The search engine also ranks journalistic organizations higher. 

For example, on YouTube, content from places like the Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic, or CDC were surfaced higher.

"So you elevate authoritative information. So that's one example for something like that," Pichai said, but noted that Google will "always have to account for personal experiences."

He added: "We do, as a company, believe in freedom of speech, and so we default towards maximizing freedom of expression. And so that's something we cherish as well."

Julia La Roche is a correspondent for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter.

Recommended Stories

  • Producer: 'Bridgerton' success shows why diversity 'is good business' in Hollywood

    Film producer James Lopez says he's seen a shift in Hollywood's collective consciousness when it comes to diversity: 'Things are changing'

  • How A Professional “Sims” Player Stays Sane While Being “A Woman On The Internet”

    The former BuzzFeed producer talks about mental health, her gaming career, and the “100 Baby Challenge."

  • Bitcoin Volatility Puts Weekend Traders on Stomach-Churning Ride

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s extreme volatility carried into the weekend as the world’s largest cryptocurrency continued to whipsaw investors with double-digit percentage moves.The digital token slumped as much as 13% Sunday, and traded 12.3% lower at $33,178 as of 10:19 a.m. in New York, holding below its 200-day moving average. A day earlier, Bitcoin had climbed more than 8% to move back above $38,000 following a tweet from Elon Musk.A measure of implied volatility on Bitcoin comparable to the U.S. equity market’s VIX indicator sits above 130, higher than the stock version has ever gotten in 30 years. Thirty-day historical volatility in the coin is about 100, some seven times more than the S&P 500 and surpassing the comparable measure in lumber futures, and an ETF designed to pay twice the daily return in crude oil.Investors in Bitcoin are experiencing one of its rockiest weeks ever after a string of negative headlines, with prices swinging as much as 30% in each direction Wednesday alone, when it fell as low as $30,016, the least since January. Even with the gyrations, Bitcoin is still up more than 250% in the past year.The turbulent stretch began after Musk said Tesla would no longer accept Bitcoin as payment for its electric vehicles, citing the coin’s intensive energy use. Another blow came Friday when China reiterated a warning that it intends to crack down on cryptocurrency mining as part of an effort to control financial risks.“Bitcoin has two problems, ESG and decreasing reliance on China, both of which could take some time” Edward Moya, senior market analyst with Oanda Corp., wrote in a note.Other cryptocurrencies also slumped on Sunday, with Ethereum briefly trading below $1,900 and satirical token Dogecoin dropping more than 16%, according to Coinmarketcap.com.Read more: Musk Tweets He Supports Crypto in Battle Against Fiat CurrenciesThe latest warning from Beijing followed a statement earlier in the week disseminated by the People’s Bank of China that financial institutions weren’t allowed to accept cryptocurrencies for payment.China has long expressed displeasure with the anonymity provided by Bitcoin and other crypto tokens. The country is home to a large concentration of the world’s crypto miners who use vast sums of computing power to verify transactions on the blockchain.“It is no surprise that governments are not inclined to give up their monetary monopolies. Throughout history, governments first regulate and then take ownership,” Deutsche Bank macro strategist Marion Laboure wrote in a May 20 report titled “Bitcoin: Trendy Is the Last Stage Before Tacky.” “As cryptocurrencies begin to seriously compete with regular currencies and fiat currencies, regulators and policymakers will crack down.”‘Higher Stakes’A mid-week report from blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis showed over half of the $410 billion spent on acquiring current Bitcoin holdings occurred in the past 12 months. About $110 billion of that was spent on buying it at an average cost of less than $36,000 per coin. That means the vast majority of investments aren’t making a profit unless the coin trades at $36,000 or higher.“The stakes are much higher now than they were in the past,” Philip Gradwell, chief economist at Chainalysis, said in an email. “This week’s price fall means that a lot of investments are now held at a loss. This is going to be a serious test for recent investors, but so much is at stake now that there is the incentive and resources to address the problems in crypto that prevent it from becoming a mature asset.”Weekends tend to be particularly volatile for crypto assets which -- unlike most traditional assets -- trade around the clock every day of the week. Before this weekend, Bitcoin’s average swing on Saturdays and Sundays this year comes in at 5.14%.That type of volatility is owing to a few factors: Bitcoin’s held by relatively few people, meaning that price swings can be magnified during low-volume periods. And the market remains hugely fragmented with dozens of platforms operating under different standards. That means cryptocurrencies lack a centralized market structure akin to that of traditional assets.“When noise is accompanied by a huge amount of speculation and the noise can be interpreted negatively, you get these huge swings,” said Eric Green, chief investment officer of equity at Penn Capital. “What goes straight up is going to come down at some point.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Elon Musk Takes Crypto's Side In 'Battle' With Fiat Money

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has suggested that he sides with cryptocurrencies in their war on fiat currencies such as the United States dollar. What Happened: Elon Musk said this in response to a Twitter user who asked what he thinks about people who are angry at him over his cryptocurrency shenanigans. "The true battle is between fiat & crypto. On balance, I support the latter," Musk said. Related story: Elon Musk And His Rise As A 'FinTwit' Influencer Musk's message refers to the original reason why Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and by extension all cryptocurrencies were created in the first place — which was clearly defined by the coin's pseudonymous creator Satoshi Nakamoto. Bitcoin's white paper was released in 2008 in response to the economic crisis brought on by the subprime mortgage fiasco. The true battle is between fiat & crypto. On balance, I support the latter. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 22, 2021 The network launched in 2009 with the following line hardcoded in the blockchain forever: "The Times 03/Jan/2009 Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks." This was meant as proof that the network was launched on or after January 3, 2009, and as a reminder of the instability caused by fractional-reserve banking. Nakamoto may also have been suggesting that banks should not have received a bailout at others' expense. Learn more: How Does Bitcoin Work? Why It Matters: Musk's comments have influenced the price of Bitcoin before. He first caused the coin's value to surge when he announced that Tesla would accept it as means of payment for cars in March, and in February when the company invested $1.5 billion in it. Then he supposedly was the reason for a crash this month when he announced that Tesla would no longer accept Bitcoin because of the "rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels" in Bitcoin mining and transactions. Musk pushed the price further down by suggesting the firm may dump its holdings of Bitcoin. Photo by JD Lasica via Wikimedia. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaDomino's Franchise In Netherlands Offers To Pay Employees In BitcoinExec At Crypto Finance Firm Uphold Dismissed Over Accusations Of 'Fraudulently Misdirecting' 0,000© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Health insurance companies owe refunds to millions of Americans — maybe you?

    Givebacks expected later this year may return hundreds of dollars to your pocket.

  • 4 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In May 2021: Apple Sells Off, Boeing Surges

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average remain near record highs at the end of April, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in May 2021 are Apple, Boeing, Disney, Goldman Sachs and Microsoft.

  • WATCH LIVE: U.S. Classic gymnastics meet

    Simone Biles, Laurie Hernandez and all of the U.S.' top female gymnasts compete at the U.S. Classic, live on NBC Sports and Peacock on Saturday.

  • 'Little Island' opens in NYC

    The floating island was built on the pillars of the former Pier 54, connected to Manhattan by a walkway that will take visitors from the trendy Meatpacking District to the site where survivors of the Titanic were taken and from where the Lusitania set sail.In the days of greater maritime travel, the West Side was a bustling port. Through the decades it deteriorated into industrial eyesores and homeless camps before a revitalization this century turned it into miles of magnificent parkland.

  • China Looks to Crackdown on Cryptocurrency Mining

    May.21 -- Bitcoin resumed its selloff Friday after China reiterated a warning that it intends to&nbsp;crack down&nbsp;on cryptocurrency mining as part of an effort to control financial risks. Claire Ballentine reports.

  • Bowen Yang reveals how his viral 'Iceberg That Sank The Titanic' SNL sketch made it to air

    SNL star Bowen Yang told "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" that he didn't think the "Iceberg That Sank The Titanic" sketch would end up on air.

  • Former Trump adviser Jason Miller ordered to pay $42,000 legal fees for failed defamation suit

    Following a failed defamation case, Mr Miller must cover journalist’ legal fees according to recently revealed court documents

  • The California mother of a 6-year-old boy killed by a 'road rage' shooter says she wants 'justice to be served' for her son

    "As I was merging away from the carpool lane, I heard a loud noise, and I heard my son say 'ow'," Joanna Cloonan told ABC's Good Morning America.

  • Dominic Cummings will say that Boris Johnson skipped first COVID-19 meetings to write a book on Shakespeare to fund his divorce, fear aides

    Aides to UK PM Boris Johnson fear that former top advisor Dominic Cummings will use his appearance before MPs to make damaging claims.

  • US CDC investigates reports of heart inflammation in young Covid vaccine recipients

    Some teenagers and young adults who received Covid vaccines experienced heart inflammation, a US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group said, recommending further study of the rare condition. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices in a statement dated May 17 said it had looked into reports that a few young vaccine recipients - predominantly male, adolescents and young adults - developed myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. The condition often goes away without complications and can be caused by a variety of viruses, the CDC group said. CDC monitoring systems had not found more cases than would be expected in the population, but members of the committee on vaccinations felt that healthcare providers should be made aware of the reports of the "potential adverse event", the committee said. It did not say how many people had been affected and recommended further investigation. Dr Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Centre for Health Security, said vaccines are known to cause myocarditis and it would be important to monitor to see if it is causally related to the vaccine. It is important to look at the risk-benefit ratio, he said: "Vaccines are going to unequivocally be much more beneficial outweighing this very low, if conclusively established, risk." The CDC said the cases typically occurred within four days after receiving the mRNA vaccines. It did not specify which vaccines. The United States has given emergency authorisation to two mRNA vaccines, from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech. Israel's Health Ministry in April said it was examining a small number of cases of heart inflammation in people who had received Pfizer's vaccine, although it had not yet drawn any conclusions. Most of the cases in Israel were reported among people up to age 30. Pfizer at the time said it had not observed a higher rate of the condition than would normally be the case in the general population and that a causal link to the vaccine had not been established. Pfizer and Moderna did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Saturday. The CDC in late April, after news of the Israeli investigation, said it did not see a link between the two. Earlier this month US regulators expanded authorisation of Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine to children aged 12 to 15.

  • Georgia judge approves ballot audit as Trump supporters continue to push unfounded election claims

    Judge permits recount in county with no evidence of absentee ballot fraud, fuelling former president’s claims

  • A 6-year-old boy was fatally shot while his mother was driving on a California freeway. Authorities are looking for suspected 'road rage' shooter.

    The incident occurred on 55 Freeway in Orange, California Friday morning. Police are looking for the suspects involved, according to local reports.

  • Meghan McCain calls Chris Cuomo a 'sanctimonious tool' for not addressing allegations against his brother on air

    Daughter of late Arizona senator expressed anger at the anchor for his covid and brother’s sexual assault allegations coverage

  • Trump’s internet influence drops to five-year low as much-promoted blog falls flat, report says

    Mentions of Donald Trump on social media have gone down 95 per cent since January, to their lowest point since 2016

  • A white Red Cross worker who was filmed gently cradling an exhausted African migrant says she's receiving abuse from far-right racists

    Luna Reyes, 20, was filmed embracing and physically calming a sobbing migrant who had swam from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave Ceuta.

  • Penske struggles with speed, Power outside of Indy 500 field

    It's been 26 years since Roger Penske watched his cars leave Indianapolis Motor Speedway after failing to make the Indianapolis 500. Penske now owns the place, and yet his team stunningly finds itself again fighting for a spot in the field. Will Power, one of the greatest qualifiers in IndyCar history, failed to seal his spot in the 33-car field on Saturday's first day of qualifications.