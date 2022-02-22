Google Chrome will soon let you add new passwords manually

Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·1 min read

Google Chrome hasn't been the greatest password manager, in part because you couldn't add passwords yourself — you've had to wait until the browser offered to do it for you. You might soon have reasons to reconsider, though. Android Police notes the latest stable version of Chrome includes a buried flag (chrome://flags/#add-passwords-in-settings) that lets you manually add passwords. If you know you'll frequently sign into a bank or favorite store, you can add the credentials without having to visit that site first.

Reddit user Leopeva64-2 first spotted the manual password feature in Canary builds of Chrome at the end of 2021. The feature is common in other password managers, but this should still be welcome if you'd prefer to use Google's built-in functionality instead of installing software and extensions.

More recently, that same user noticed a Chrome Canary 101 feature that lets you add notes for passwords. This again isn't new for password managers, but could be vital if you want to remember the last time you changed a password or want a clue for any security questions. While this and the manual password function might take a while to reach easily accessible settings, they should be worth the wait if you rely on Google's password tools.

