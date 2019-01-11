Google Chrome to start blocking intrusive ads worldwide

Twitter More



Google Chrome's built-in ad blocker is going global this summer.

Starting on July 9, "Chrome will expand its user protections and stop showing all ads on sites in any country that repeatedly display[s] … disruptive ads," Chrome Senior Director of Product Ben Galbraith wrote in a Wednesday blog post.

Google first launched this feature in February, but only in North America and Europe. The filter removes only the most intrusive, annoying types of ads that violate the Coalition for Better Ads' standards, as outlined in the image below. That includes pop-up ads, full-page prestitial ads with countdown timers that block you from seeing content on the page for a certain amount of time, auto-play videos ads with sound, and large sticky ads that stay on the page even when you scroll, among others. Read more...

