Google Cloud's top U.S. sales executive departs - The Information

(Reuters) - The head of Alphabet Inc's Google Cloud unit in the Americas, Kirsten Kliphouse, has left the company, the Information reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the situation.

Kliphouse is being replaced by Adaire Fox-Martin, who was previously the president of Google Cloud International and the head of Google's Ireland office, according to the report.

Alphabet did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The shakeup comes as growth in the cloud software and services industry has slowed as clients look to trim costs and optimize their expenditure on cloud services.

The company is also under pressure amid disappointing ad sales, with advertisers cutting back on their spending in the face of an economic slowdown.

Earlier on Wednesday, Alphabet's health science unit, Verily Life Sciences, had laid off over 200 employees, or about 15% of its workforce, marking the first time in at least six years when Alphabet or its affiliate has announced job cuts.

