Google commits to recycled materials in all hardware by 2022

Twitter More

Facebook More

Google is pledging to use recycled materials in all of its hardware products by 2022 as a way to cut down on electronic waste.

The goal is to "maximize recycled content wherever possible" for the company's hardware, Google's head of sustainability, Anna Meegan, wrote in a Monday blog post. As a result, you can expect future Pixel smartphones, Chromebooks, and Google Home smart speakers to be (at least partly) made out of previously discarded plastic bottles and metals.

One product releasing later this year will incorporate the environmentally friendly design approach, according to Fast Company. The device has been designed with polyester fabric made from recycled bottles instead of fresh plastic; Google's hardware team spent two years testing the material to ensure it met design requirements and could be supplied in bulk. Read more...

More about Google, E Waste, Tech, Innovations, and Big Tech Companies