Google DeepMind AI speeds up search for disease genes

Pallab Ghosh - Science correspondent
·3 min read
0
Researchers at Google DeepMind have trained their AI system to identify potentially disease causing genes
Researchers at Google DeepMind have trained their AI system to identify potentially disease causing genes

Google's AI firm DeepMind has used artificial intelligence to identify changes in human DNA that might cause diseases.

The researchers believe they have pinpointed 89% of all the key mutations.

The development is expected to speed up diagnosis and help in the search for better treatments.

A leading independent scientist told BBC News that the work was "a big step forward".

Prof Ewan Birney, deputy director general of the European Molecular Biology Laboratory, said: "It will help clinical researchers prioritise where to look to find areas that could cause disease."

The technique works by checking the order of the components in human DNA strands.

All living organisms are built from DNA. It is made from four blocks of chemicals called adenine (A), cytosine (C), guanine (G) and thymine (T). In humans, when an embryo is developing, the order of these letters are read to produce proteins, which are the building blocks of the the cells and tissues that make up various parts of the body.

But if the letters are in the wrong order - perhaps because of an inherited disorder - the body cells and tissues aren't made properly - and this can lead to disease.

Last year Google DeepMind's AI worked out the shape of nearly all proteins in the human body.

The new system, called AlphaMissense, can tell If the letters in the DNA will produce the correct shape. If not, it is listed as potentially disease-causing.

Graphic showing how faulty DNA causes disease
Graphic showing how faulty DNA causes disease

Currently genetic disease hunters have fairly limited limited knowledge of which areas of human DNA can lead to disease. They have classified 0.1% of letter changes, or mutations, as either benign or disease causing.

Google DeepMind's Pushmeet Kohli said that the new model pushed that percentage up to 89%.

Currently, researchers have to search for potentially disease-causing regions across billions of chemical building blocks that make up DNA. That has now changed, according to Mr Kohli.

''Researchers can now focus their efforts on the new areas, that they were not aware of and we have highlighted as potentially disease-causing,'' he said.

The new tool - published in the journal Science - has been tested by Genomics England, who work with the NHS. According to Dr Ellen Thomas, who is the deputy chief medical officer at Genomics England, the health service will be among the first organisations to benefit from the new development.

"The new tool is really bringing a new perspective to the data. It will help clinical scientists make sense of genetic data so that it is useful for patients and for their clinical teams," she said.

Prof Birney said he expected AI to become a massive part of molecular biology and life sciences.

"I don't know where it's going to end but it's changing nearly everything we do at the moment," he said.

Follow Pallab on X, formally known as Twitter

Recommended Stories

  • DeepMind partners with Google Cloud to watermark AI-generated images

    In partnership with Google Cloud, Google DeepMind (Google's AI research division) is launching a tool for watermarking and identifying AI-generated images — but only images created by Google's image-generating model. The tool, called SynthID and available in beta for select users of Vertex AI (Google's platform for building AI apps and models) embeds a digital watermark directly into the pixels of an image -- making it ostensibly imperceptible to the human eye but detectable by an algorithm. SynthID only supports Imagen, Google's text-to-image model, which is exclusively available in Vertex AI.

  • TikTok debuts new tools and technology to label AI content

    As more creators turn to AI for their artistic expression, there's also a broader push for transparency around when AI was involved in content creation. To address this concern, TikTok announced today it will launch a new tool that will allow creators to label their AI-generated content and will begin testing other ways to label AI-generated content automatically. Of course, TikTok had already updated its policy to address synthetic media, which requires people to label AI content that contains realistic images, audio, or video, like deepfakes, to help viewers contextualize the video and prevent the spread of misleading info.

  • Google's Bard chatbot can now tap into your Google apps, double check answers and more

    Google today is releasing a more capable version of Bard, its generative AI chatbot and ChatGPT rival, which now lets you double-check its answers, collaborate with others, and, notably, integrate with Google's own apps and services, including Gmail, Docs, Drive, Maps, YouTube, and Google Flights and hotels. The latter is available through new Bard Extensions and only in English for the time being. First announced at Google I/O, the company had not immediately rolled out extensions because it wanted to make sure it did so in a way that would offer a safe and trustworthy experience.

  • Microsoft AI researchers mistakenly leaked 38TB of company data

    A Microsoft AI research team that uploaded training data on GitHub in an effort to offer other researchers open-source code and AI models for image recognition inadvertently exposed 38TB of personal data.

  • HiddenLayer raises $50M for its AI-defending cybersecurity tools

    HiddenLayer, a security startup focused on protecting AI systems from adversarial attacks, today announced that it raised $50 million in a funding round co-led by M12 and Moore Strategic Ventures with participation from Booz Allen Hamilton, IBM, Capital One and TenEleven. Bringing the company's total raised to $56 million, the new funds will be put toward supporting HiddenLayer's go-to-market efforts, expanding its headcount from 50 employees to 90 by the end of the year and further investing in R&D, co-founder and CEO Chris Sestito told TechCrunch via email. "We're scaling quickly to meet market demand for our machine learning security platform which is coming from all industries across the globe."

  • Mets closer Edwin Diaz won't pitch for Mets in 2023: 'It's too risky'

    Edwin Diaz may have been able to come back and pitch if the Mets were competitive, but since they've been horrendous the team doesn't believe it's worth the risk.

  • Third-generation VW Tiguan revealed, U.S. version to follow

    The new Tiguan gets refreshed exterior styling, more tech inside, and an available PHEV powertrain. The American version will be longer.

  • Outschool launches an AI-powered tool to help teachers write progress reports

    Outschool, the online learning platform that offers kid-friendly academic and interest-based classes, announced today the launch of its AI Teaching Assistant, a tool for tutors to generate progress reports for their students. The platform – mainly popular for its small group class offerings -- also revealed that it’s venturing into one-on-one tutoring, putting it in direct competition with companies like Varsity Tutors, Tutor.com and Preply. Outschool partnered with OpenAI to power the AI Teaching Assistant, co-founder and CEO of Outschool Amir Nathoo, told TechCrunch.

  • Pryon raises $100M to index and analyze enterprise data

    Pryon, a startup developing an AI-powered platform to look for insights in -- and surface answers from -- enterprise knowledge bases, today announced that it raised $100 million in a funding round led by Thomas Tull’s U.S. Innovative Technology Fund. Pryon's founder, Igor Jablokov, said that the new cash will be put put toward supporting Pryon's general growth, expanding its 100-person team, growing its presence in international markets and scaling its strategic partnerships. A source familiar with the matter tells TechCrunch that the funding, which brings Pryon's total raised to $137 million, values the company at between $500 million and $750 million post-money.

  • Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro drops to $999

    It's an all-time low for the M2-enabled device.

  • BFP Retro F-150 First Drive Review: A modern pickup gets a custom 1980s look

    The motto at Beechmont Ford Performance is, “You imagine, we build.” The BFP Retro F-150 re-imagines the look of Ford pickups from decades past.

  • 'Best little soundbar': Amazon's top-selling model is down to an absurd $37

    If you find yourself opting into closed captions more often than not, you need this in your life.

  • The Daily Sweat: Can the Chicago Cubs snap their 5-game losing streak?

    The Chicago Cubs, mired in a 2-8 stretch, are reeling at the worst possible time.

  • Upgrade your work-from-home desk setup for fall with these 8 game-changing products

    Choose from a backlit keyboard, a desk mat with built-in organization and more products you'll actually use every single day.

  • TRI is developing a new method to teach robots overnight

    The 80s, for instance, brought exciting breakthroughs in learning by demonstration, but a slew of research projects out of schools like CMU, MIT and UC Berkeley point to a future in which robots learn much like their human counterparts. Today at TechCrunch Disrupt's Hardware Stage, the Toyota Research Institute (TRI) is showcasing advancements in research that can teach a robot a new skill quite literally overnight. “It’s remarkable how fast it works," says TRI CEO and Chief Scientist Gill Pratt.

  • Colorado's dramatic win over Colorado State is the most-watched game of 2023 so far

    The game drew an average of over 9 million viewers despite starting at 10 p.m. ET.

  • Amazon adds RFID support to Just Walk Out stores for 'softline' products like clothing

    The technology is rolling out in select sports stadiums.

  • 2024 Ford Ranger plug-in hybrid unveiled for global markets

    Unveiled in Australia, the Ford Ranger PHEV gets about 27 miles of electric-only range and an on-board generation. It's not coming to the United States.

  • YC says visa challenges hampering participation of international founders

    More than a record half of the S23 startups focus on AI applications, highlighting a dominant trend we can expect in the coming years. The S23 is remarkable for at least one more reason: only one firm in the batch hails from India/Southeast Asia, according to YC's official directory. The declining participation of Indian and Southeast Asian startups in Y Combinator is slowly becoming a trend.

  • Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 3: Top adds as injuries run rampant

    The injuries just won't stop. Andy Behrens is here to help fill the holes on fantasy rosters with his priority adds for Week 3.