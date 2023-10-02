Google Doodle celebrates the Appalachian Trail

Google Doodle artist Nate Swinehart trekked the Appalachian Trail before creating Monday's Doodle. Screenshot courtesy of Google Doodle

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Monday's Google Doodle slideshow pays tribute to the natural beauty and challenges of the Appalachian Trail on the East Coast of the United States.

Established in 1937, the 2,190-mile trail spans 14 states from Georgia to Maine and is the longest hiking-only footpath in the world.

Artist Nate Swinehart trekked the route before creating the Doodle, which is a collection of drawings, maps and animated figures illustrating the history and highlights of the footpath.

In 1968, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the National Trails System Act, recognizing it as federal land.

Today, the trail is maintained by the National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service, Appalachian Trail Conservancy and volunteers and thousands of people attempt to complete the four-to-six month route each year.